ViewSonic Elite XG320U 32-inch 4K Gaming Monitor Review: Dripping With Color And Performance

The XG320U is directly comparable to other large Ultra HD monitors in the 27, 28, 32 and 43-inch sizes. For this review, I’ve rounded up the Acer XV282K, Eve Spectrum D03, MSI MPG321UR-QD, Aorus FI32U and Asus’ XG43UQ. All are IPS panels except the Asus which uses a VA part.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

I tested the XG320U at 144 Hz because I found the overclock to 150 Hz made almost no difference in performance and it cancels out Adaptive-Sync. I’ve found that you can only get away with that at speeds above 200fps. In the response test, the ViewSonic performs like any other premium Ultra HD monitor. Running this test at 150 Hz produced the same 7ms draw time.

The XG320U came in last in the total lag test by just 1ms. At 150 Hz, the result was 34ms which matches the Eve 27-inch monitor. Again, the overclock just doesn’t make enough impact to warrant turning off Adaptive-Sync. The Aorus FI32U continues to be one of the most responsive Ultra HD monitors I’ve tested so far. But the ViewSonic is fast enough for gamers of average ability like me. I had no trouble getting through hordes of enemies in Doom Eternal. Competitive players will be better served by a QHD or FHD screen and higher refresh rates.

Viewing Angles

The XG320U offers average off-axis image quality with a red shift visible at 45 degrees to the sides. Light reduction is almost non-existent though, which is a very good thing. Detail also remains clear down to the lowest brightness levels. The top view is slightly blue and washed out, also like a typical IPS panel.

Screen Uniformity

In the black screen uniformity test, I noted a hotspot in the lower-left, which is visible in a completely dark room. If some ambient light is present, the anomaly cannot be seen. The remaining zones are within 6% of one another, which is very good performance. I did not observe any color uniformity issues when viewing full-field gray or primary/secondary color patterns.