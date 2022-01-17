ViewSonic Elite XG320U 32-inch 4K Gaming Monitor Review: Dripping With Color And Performance

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

In SDR mode, the XG320U maxes out at just under 200 nits. This is an ideal level for general indoor use. Some overhead would be nice if one had a very brightly sunlit room, but I had no complaints about its appearance in my moderately bright office.

The black level is as expected for an IPS panel and results in a contrast ratio just under 1,000:1. As you can see from the other panels, this is about average for the genre. The VA-based Asus has four times the dynamic range, also as expected. Hopefully in the future, we’ll have the best of both worlds, VA contrast in a smaller Ultra HD monitor.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Calibration does little to change either black levels or contrast. That stands to reason because I only changed one RGB slider by one click. Gamma was left at its default setting of 2.4. A 20-level dynamic contrast feature is available that can raise the contrast ratio to as much as 20,000:1, but it also adds edge enhancement, something that is never good for picture quality.

The ANSI contrast value is close to the static one which demonstrates good component selection and quality control from ViewSonic. It should be noted that the XG320U’s perceived contrast is quite high because gamma is slightly dark and color saturation is high. I’ll explain more about that in the next section.