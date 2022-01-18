Get $735 off This Alienware Gaming Laptop With RTX 3070 — Real Deals

Trending

Right now, you can get a powerful Alienware m15 R4 with an RTX 3070 GPU for a huge $735 off the list price — taking the cost down to just $1,714.

Other real deals today include the great Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse for less, $300 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and more.

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,449, now $1,714 at Dell

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,449, now $1,714 at Dell
This configuration of the Alienware m15 R4 packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, an RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. It uses a 15.6-inch FHD panel with 144 Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,549, now $1,249 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,549, now $1,249 at Best Buy
This model comes with a Ryzen 9 5900HS processor with a base speed of 3GHz. Graphics-wise, it relies on a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU outputting to a 14-inch display with an FHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It has 16GB of DDR4 and a 1TB internal SSD.

G.Skill TridentZ 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM (32GB) memory kit: was $174, now $159 at Newegg

G.Skill TridentZ 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM (32GB) memory kit: was $174, now $159 at Newegg
Grab four 8GB DDR4 RAM sticks that run at a speedy 3200 MHz for under $50 — seriously good value for money. Designed for overclocking with XMP 2.0 support and compatible with both AMD and Intel.

Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse: was $49, now $32 at Walmart

Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse: was $49, now $32 at Walmart
The Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse has a premium, sturdy build while remaining super light. Alongside this, the unique Hero sensor sports 12,000 DPI tracking, programmable buttons and a speedy 1ms response rate.

Sabrent Rocket 2TB PCIe 4.0:  was $199, now $169 at Newegg with code 93XSJ27

Sabrent Rocket 2TB PCIe 4.0: was $199, now $169 at Newegg with code 93XSJ27
This blazing-fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD promises read and write speeds of 5,000 and 4,400 MBps along with 750,000 IOPS of random reads and writes. It uses a Phison E16 controller with DDR4 DRAM AND TLC NAND Flash.

Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
