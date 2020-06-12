Amazon Italy Reveals AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 5 3600XT Pricing and Release Date

Ryzen 9 3900XT (Image credit: Amazon Italy)

Amazon Italy (via Reddit) has just spilled the beans on AMD's looming Ryzen 3000-series XT processors. According to the listings, AMD will officially announce the Zen 2 refresh chips on June 16 with a tentative release date of July 7.

Rumors suggest that AMD will unleash three Ryzen 3000-series XT parts. Thus far, Amazon Italy has revealed the Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT. Only the rumored Ryzen 7 3800XT is missing.

According to the Amazon Italy posting, the Ryzen 3000-series XT parts will retain the same recipe as the current Ryzen 3000-series (codename Matisse) processors. The chips will arrive with identical cores, threads, and cache as their vanilla counterparts. The most notable improvement lies in the faster clock speeds. In other words, the XT models appear to just be higher-binned chips than the non-XT SKUs, though it's possible AMD has some other surprises in store. For instance, the company moved to the 12nm node with second-gen Zen processors, yielding impressive performance gains through a combination of enhancements to the chips, like improved cache latency borne of faster speedpaths. It isn't immediately apparent if those types of changes could come to the XT models, but it wouldn't be without precedent.

Processor Cores / Threads Boost Clock (GHz) Total Cache (MB) TDP (W) Ryzen 9 3900XT 12 / 24 4.7 70 105 Ryzen 9 3900X 12 / 24 4.6 70 105 Ryzen 5 3600XT 6 / 12 4.5 35 95 Ryzen 5 3600X 6 / 12 4.4 35 95

Amazon Italy didn't specify the base clocks, but we do have the boost clocks for comparison. The Ryzen 9 3900XT appears to come with a 4.7 GHz boost clock, which is 100 MHz faster than the Ryzen 9 3900X. The same improvement is present with the Ryzen 5 3600XT, as the six-core chip flaunts a 100 MHz higher boost clock than its counterpart.

Despite the higher boost clocks, the Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT respect the same TDP (thermal design power) as the normal Ryzen offerings. That would be 105W for Ryzen 9 3900XT and 95W for the Ryzen 5 3600XT.

Image 1 of 2 Ryzen 9 3900XT (Image credit: Amazon Italy) Image 2 of 2 Ryzen 5 3600XT (Image credit: Amazon Italy)

While AMD included the Wraith Prism CPU cooler with the Ryzen 9 3900X, the Amazon Italy listing shows the Ryzen 9 3900XT without any cooling. The Ryzen 5 3600XT, on the other hand, still comes with the Wraith Spire.

Although Amazon Italy posted the pricing, we should still approach it with some caution as it could be a placeholder or just an inflated pre-order price. If the pricing is to be trusted, the Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT apparently cost €569.69 ($640) and €284.84 ($320), respectively. For reference, the Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 5 3600X go for €449.10 ($505) and €212.9 ($239) on Amazon Italy. Basically, we're looking at a 26.7% price increase for the Ryzen 9 3900XT and a 33.9% rise for the Ryzen 5 3600XT.

If we apply the same percentages to the current prices in the U.S., the Ryzen 9 3900XT could sell for up to $528, and the Ryzen 5 3600XT may surface with a price tag around $306.