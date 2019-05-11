Hot Deals: AMD Cleans House To Make Room For Ryzen 3000-Series

AMD's third-generation Ryzen desktop processors are expected to hit the market in the middle of this year. And in true out with the old, in with the new mentality, several of AMD's current generation CPUs, its Ryzen 2000-series processors, have received major price cuts. If you're looking to buy a new CPU but don't need to wait specifically for Ryzen 3000-series launch this year, the following Ryzen 2000-series sales are worth a look.

For help deciding if any of these deals are for you, take a look at our CPU buying guide, our list of the best cheap CPUs, the best gaming CPUs, our breakdown of the best CPUs for desktop applications and the Intel and AMD CPU hierarchy.

Ryzen 7 2700X

Starting from the top of the deck, you can pick up the flagship Ryzen 7 2700X for $254.99. It normally retails for $329. The processor is equipped with eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of cache.

The Ryzen 7 2700X runs at a 3.7GHz base clock speed and 4.3GHz boost clock. The chip comes with an unlocked multiplier so you can overclock the processor to squeeze more performance out of it. AMD's Wraith Prism LED CPU cooler is included with the Ryzen 7 2700X, so you don't have to spend extra on an aftermarket cooling solution. However, we recommend you do so if you plan to overclock the processor.

Before buying this CPU, be sure to see our review of the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X. And also check out our face-off between the Ryzen 7 2700X and Intel Core i7-9700K.

Ryzen 7 2700

If you don't have a generous budget at your disposal, the Ryzen 7 2700 is also a solid performer that only sets you back $194.79. The processor shares the same core and cache configuration as the Ryzen 7 2700X.

The Ryzen 7 2700 is no bum either. The processor clocks in at 3.2GHz with a boost clock that climbs up to 4.1GHz. It also features an unlocked multiplier so you can potentially get the chip to perform at the same speed as the more expensive Ryzen 7 2700X model. But you'll have to keep your fingers crossed, as it's up to the silicon lottery. Like the Ryzen 7 2700X, the non-X chip is accompanied by the Wraith Spire LED CPU cooler.

See our review of the AMD Ryzen 7 2700.

Ryzen 5 2600X

The Ryzen 5 2600X is an awesome processor if you're looking for a multi-core monster that's closer to the $150 price mark. The hexa-core, 12-thread processor with 16MB of cache normally sells for $250, but you can purchase it for $149.99 while supply lasts.

The Ryzen 5 2600X sports a 3.6GHz base clock and a 4.2GHz boost clock. Like its Ryzen 2000-series siblings, the processor possesses an unlocked multiplier for overclock. The Wraith Spire CPU cooler without the fancy LEDs is included with this processor.

Read our review of the AMD Ryzen 5 2600X.

Ryzen 5 2600

Going down the Ryzen 2000-series lineup, you can now find the Ryzen 5 2600 for $133.99. Like the "X" model, the processor is outfitted with six cores, 12 threads and 16MB of cache.

The Ryzen 5 2600 has a 3.4GHz base clock and a 3.9GHz boost clock. The multiplier is unlocked, so with the right CPU cooler, motherboard and a bit of luck, the processor can be overclocked to match the "X" model's clock speeds. AMD includes the no-frills Wraith Stealth CPU cooler with this CPU.

But don't buy before you check out our review of the AMD Ryzen 5 2600.

Ryzen 5 2400G

AMD's Ryzen 5 2400G APU is also on sale. The APU, which normally goes for $169, can now be had for $124.69. The Ryzen 5 2400G is a quad-core, eight-thread processor with integrated Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics, making it a great chip for casual gaming at reasonable settings.

The Ryzen 5 2400G operates with a 3.6GHz base clock, 3.9GHz boost clock and 4MB of L3 cache. The multiplier on this APU is unlocked and supports overclocking as well. In terms of the stock cooler, AMD also bundles the Wraith Stealth CPU cooler with the Ryzen 5 2400G.

Again, we have a review of the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G, to aid your purchase decision.