AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT Will Likely Arrive Without Stock Coolers

Wraith Prism RGB CPU Cooler

Wraith Prism RGB CPU Cooler (Image credit: AMD)

Arrow Electronics' German branch (via @momomo_us) has officially listed the unannounced AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT CPUs on its online store. The different OPNs (ordering part numbers) show that only the Ryzen 5 3600XT will come with a stock cooler.

While OPNs have become more cryptic over time, they still hold a lot of clues. In the case of AMD's looming Zen 2 CPUs, the Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT surfaced with the 100-100000277WOF and 100-100000279WOF OPNs, respectively.  Generally, the "WOF" suffix in the OPN stands for ' without a fan,' meaning the corresponding processor doesn't come with an included stock cooler. The product description on Arrow Electronics also suggests this. 

The Ryzen 5 3600XT, however, looks like it will still come with the Wraith Spire cooler that was originally included with the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X.

AMD Ryzen 3000XT Specifications

ProcessorOPNCores / ThreadsBoost Clock (GHz)Total Cache (MB)TDP (W)CPU Cooler
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT*100-100000277WOF12 / 244.770105N/A
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X100-100000023BOX12 / 244.670105Wraith Prism RGB
AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT*100-100000279WOF8 / 164.636105N/A
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X100-100000025BOX8 / 164.536105Wraith Prism RGB
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT*100-100000281BOX6 / 124.53595Wraith Spire
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X100-100000022BOX6 / 124.43595Wraith Spire

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Both the Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 3800X come with the Wraith Prism RGB CPU cooler. While it's not the best CPU cooler on the market, the chiller possesses the necessary capability to keep the Zen 2 processors' temperatures under control in most situations. 

Based on rumors, early benchmarks and leaks so far, the Ryzen 3000XT-series appear to feature improved clock speeds over the non-XT models. It's unknown if the new chips will bring anymore surprises under the hood. Preliminary listings on Amazon Italy suggest that the XT variants will cost a small premium.

The big question here is why would AMD suddenly opt to not continue include the Wraith Prism RGB cooler with the Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT. Perhaps AMD can shed some light on the issue when the chipmaker reveals the Ryzen 3000XT-series tomorrow, according to Amazon Italy.

