Get This Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 With RTX 3080 for its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

Right now, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 with RTX 3080 GPU has fallen to its lowest ever price — under $2,000 after a huge 16% discount.

Not only that, but the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition with RTX 3060 is still at an amazingly low price, you can get $120 off the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU and much more.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,999 at Newegg

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition: was $1,799, now $1,322 at Dell with code 50OFF699

Use this secret discount code to get this powerful configuration of Alienware’s Ryzen-armed Aurora at its lowest ever price. This comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 video memory, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $679 at Newegg with code SSBP223

The Ryzen 9 5950X is a flagship multi-core beast with 16 Zen 3 cores, running at a 3.4 GHz base clock and 4.9 GHz boost clock. This chip is handles gaming and productivity tasks with ease with comparably low power draw versus the competition from Intel.

Rosewill PMG550 80 Plus Gold Certified 550W Fully Modular Power Supply: was $139, now $69 at Newegg

This 550W 80+ Gold modular power supply is now even better with this $70 discount. Not only that, but this PSU comes with a comprehensive 5-year warranty.

Razer Huntsman Gaming Bundle – Keyboard + Mouse + Pad + Headset: was $249, now $149 at CostCo

Get all you need in the peripheral department in the all-in-one bundle from Razer, which features a great Huntsman TKL keyboard, Viper Ultimate gaming mouse, Blackshark V2 headset and a huge mouse pad.



