Trending

Get This Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 With RTX 3080 for its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

By published

An eSports-tier system for its cheapest price

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Right now, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 with RTX 3080 GPU has fallen to its lowest ever price — under $2,000 after a huge 16% discount.

Not only that, but the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition with RTX 3060 is still at an amazingly low price, you can get $120 off the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU and much more.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,999 at Newegg

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,999 at Newegg
This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display.

View Deal
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition: was $1,799, now $1,322 at Dell with code 50OFF699

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition: was $1,799, now $1,322 at Dell with code 50OFF699
Use this secret discount code to get this powerful configuration of Alienware’s Ryzen-armed Aurora at its lowest ever price. This comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 video memory, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal
Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $679 at Newegg with code SSBP223

Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $679 at Newegg with code SSBP223
The Ryzen 9 5950X is a flagship multi-core beast with 16 Zen 3 cores, running at a 3.4 GHz base clock and 4.9 GHz boost clock. This chip is handles gaming and productivity tasks with ease with comparably low power draw versus the competition from Intel.

View Deal
Rosewill PMG550 80 Plus Gold Certified 550W Fully Modular Power Supply: was $139, now $69 at Newegg

Rosewill PMG550 80 Plus Gold Certified 550W Fully Modular Power Supply: was $139, now $69 at Newegg
This 550W 80+ Gold modular power supply is now even better with this $70 discount. Not only that, but this PSU comes with a comprehensive 5-year warranty.

View Deal
Razer Huntsman Gaming Bundle – Keyboard + Mouse + Pad + Headset: was $249, now $149 at CostCo

Razer Huntsman Gaming Bundle – Keyboard + Mouse + Pad + Headset: was $249, now $149 at CostCo
Get all you need in the peripheral department in the all-in-one bundle from Razer, which features a great Huntsman TKL keyboard, Viper Ultimate gaming mouse, Blackshark V2 headset and a huge mouse pad.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Graphics Card
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 622 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus TUF Dash F15
Our Review
1
ASUS TUF DASH F15 Intel Core...
Amazon
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Gaming...
very.co.uk
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
3
RAZER Blade 14" Gaming Laptop...
Currys
£2,799
View Deal
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(1TB)
Our Review
4
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17 Ryzen...
Ebuyer
View Deal
Alienware m17 R4
Our Review
5
ALIENWARE M17 R4 GAMING LAPTOP
Dell Consumer UK
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
(Grey)
Our Review
6
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16" AMD)...
Lenovo UK
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
7
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
(1TB)
Our Review
8
ASUS ROG Zephyrus 15.6in R9...
argos.co.uk
View Deal
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(2TB)
Our Review
9
Asus ROG Strix Ryzen 9-5900H...
Laptops Direct
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
Razer Blade 14 AMD Ryzen 9...
Box
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
Topics
Deal