Asus RTX 3070 Ti TUF Gaming OC Prices Reduced to £697: Real Deals

Asus has reduced the price of its TUF Gaming OC series graphics cards to retailers, and so in turn that new lower price is being passed on to consumers. With plenty of stock also promised for Asus cards this is a very positive time for PC enthusiasts looking to finally build or upgrade their PC. Scan currently has the RTX 3070 Ti TUF Gaming OC 8GB listed for £697 — that's a whopping £72 cheaper than its nearest competitor.

The Asus RTX 3070 Ti TUF Gaming OC 8GB has 6144 CUDA cores with a base clock speed of 1580 MHz, 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and a triple-fan cooling system with a metal base plate to help dissipate heat. This card is also pretty chunky due to the enlarged heatsink which makes this GPU take up 3 slots in your rig.

The 3070 Ti is a mid to high-end GPU, sitting just below the RTX 3080 and Radeon 6800 XT in our GPU hierarchy, and is capable of performing some serious FPS on high settings in most games. This card is also a great choice if you're looking to run a gaming monitor with high refresh rates.

Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB TUF Gaming OC: was £874, now £697 at Scan

At this price range, the Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB TUF Gaming OC is now competing in price with AMD's 6700XT. Hopefully, this sparks a bit of competition between Team Red and Team Green and results in lower pricing.