AMD's Ryzen 5 1500X CPU Is Down to Just $69

If you're working on a parts list for a budget PC build, you might want to consider AMD's first-gen Ryzen 1500X CPU, as it is now available on Amazon for just $69. It's this CPU's lowest price yet and one of the best after-Christmas tech sales right now. It was about time too because according to PCPartPicker, the chip was retailing for $145 up until today, which is far too expensive for what it is.
AMD Ryzen 5 1500X: was $145, now $69 @ Amazon
AMD's 1st-gen Ryzen CPU has four cores with a clock speed of 3.5 GHz that can boost up to 3.7 GHz. This is the lowest price ever for the 2017 CPU, after recently selling for a whopping $145. View Deal
This is a quad-core chip, which could be considered low by today's standards but is perfectly adequate for entry-level gaming systems. Many games still can't use the heavy core counts of today's most powerful chips, and you'll still be dependent on your graphics card's performance capabilities anyway.
In our AMD Ryzen 5 1500X review in 2017, we noted that if you're willing to do some tuning you can get comparable performance to Intel Core i5 CPUs. We also praised how it performs with multi-threaded applications and its unlocked ratio multiplier.
The four CPU cores run at a 3.5 GHz clock speed and can boost up to 3.7 GHz, although with enough CPU cooling capacity the chip can boost further up to 3.9 GHz. The 1500X has a 65 TDP and comes with a free Wraith Spire cooler.
just buy it.
$8.75 per thread. you cannot beat that.
Yea, unless you have a microcenter selling the R5 1600 for $79, with a $30 discount on motherboard.
$6.66 per thread, beat it!
https://www.microcenter.com/product/478826/amd-ryzen-5-1600-32ghz-6-core-am4-boxed-processor-with-wraith-spire-cooler
if you live near a MC thats awesome, for the rest of us the "in-store only" means too bad sucka and the 1500x from amazon is the winner.
Time to move I guess, I'm at microcenter at least 2-3 times a month.
1-27-20
https://smile.amazon.com/AMD-Processor-Wraith-Stealth-YD1600BBAFBOX/dp/B07XTQZJ28
Yes, especially considering it's actually a Ryzen 2000 series part in disquise, not a 1000 series like the 1500x. So you get increased IPC gains, lower thermals and better efficiency, better memory clocks and compatibility, and better overclockability than the 1st gen ryzen parts. $16 goes a long way between the 1500x and 1600AF.
I checked it must've went on sale today
looks like the 1500x is back to 140