Trending

AMD's Ryzen 5 1500X CPU Is Down to Just $69

By

This is a great CPU for budget builds and a significant price cut.

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you're working on a parts list for a budget PC build, you might want to consider AMD's first-gen Ryzen 1500X CPU, as it is now available on Amazon for just $69. It's this CPU's lowest price yet and one of the best after-Christmas tech sales right now. It was about time too because according to PCPartPicker, the chip was retailing for $145 up until today, which is far too expensive for what it is.

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X: was $145, now $69 @ Amazon
AMD's 1st-gen Ryzen CPU has four cores with a clock speed of 3.5 GHz that can boost up to 3.7 GHz. This is the lowest price ever for the 2017 CPU, after recently selling for a whopping $145. View Deal

This is a quad-core chip, which could be considered low by today's standards but is perfectly adequate for entry-level gaming systems. Many games still can't use the heavy core counts of today's most powerful chips, and you'll still be dependent on your graphics card's performance capabilities anyway. 

In our AMD Ryzen 5 1500X review in 2017, we noted that if you're willing to do some tuning you can get comparable performance to Intel Core i5 CPUs. We also praised how it performs with multi-threaded applications and its unlocked ratio multiplier. 

The four CPU cores run at a 3.5 GHz clock speed and can boost up to 3.7 GHz, although with enough CPU cooling capacity the chip can boost further up to 3.9 GHz. The 1500X has a 65 TDP and comes with a free Wraith Spire cooler. 

For other CPU recommendations, check out our Best CPUs ranking. 

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • logainofhades 02 January 2020 16:33
    Great deal, for a low budget rig, for those not near a microcenter.
    Reply
  • R_1 02 January 2020 19:40
    I picked up one of these in November at this price.
    just buy it.
    $8.75 per thread. you cannot beat that.
    Reply
  • logainofhades 02 January 2020 20:14
    R_1 said:
    I picked up one of these in November at this price.
    just buy it.
    $8.75 per thread. you cannot beat that.

    Yea, unless you have a microcenter selling the R5 1600 for $79, with a $30 discount on motherboard.
    Reply
  • gggplaya 02 January 2020 20:15
    R_1 said:
    I picked up one of these in November at this price.
    just buy it.
    $8.75 per thread. you cannot beat that.

    $6.66 per thread, beat it!
    https://www.microcenter.com/product/478826/amd-ryzen-5-1600-32ghz-6-core-am4-boxed-processor-with-wraith-spire-cooler
    Reply
  • R_1 02 January 2020 21:33
    gggplaya said:
    $6.66 per thread, beat it!
    https://www.microcenter.com/product/478826/amd-ryzen-5-1600-32ghz-6-core-am4-boxed-processor-with-wraith-spire-cooler

    if you live near a MC thats awesome, for the rest of us the "in-store only" means too bad sucka and the 1500x from amazon is the winner.
    Reply
  • gggplaya 02 January 2020 21:36
    R_1 said:
    if you live near a MC thats awesome, for the rest of us the "in-store only" means too bad sucka and the 1500x from amazon is the winner.

    Time to move I guess, I'm at microcenter at least 2-3 times a month.
    Reply
  • R_1 28 January 2020 07:27
    its back to 69 again check amazon
    1-27-20
    Reply
  • logainofhades 28 January 2020 14:39
    The R5 1600af, for $85, is a better deal.
    https://smile.amazon.com/AMD-Processor-Wraith-Stealth-YD1600BBAFBOX/dp/B07XTQZJ28
    Reply
  • gggplaya 28 January 2020 17:05
    logainofhades said:
    The R5 1600af, for $85, is a better deal.
    https://smile.amazon.com/AMD-Processor-Wraith-Stealth-YD1600BBAFBOX/dp/B07XTQZJ28

    Yes, especially considering it's actually a Ryzen 2000 series part in disquise, not a 1000 series like the 1500x. So you get increased IPC gains, lower thermals and better efficiency, better memory clocks and compatibility, and better overclockability than the 1st gen ryzen parts. $16 goes a long way between the 1500x and 1600AF.
    Reply
  • R_1 28 January 2020 17:08
    when I posted about the 1500x the 1600 was $111
    I checked it must've went on sale today
    looks like the 1500x is back to 140
    Reply