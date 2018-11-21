Our Favorite 144Hz Gaming Monitor: $50 Off Dell S2719GF



The Dell S2719GF 27-inch FreeSync gaming monitor is now on sale for $349.99, $50 off its original MSRP. This is exciting news for gamers with a need for speed, as the Dell currently holds the title for our pick for best 144Hz gaming monitor and can even reach 155Hz when overclocked.

The S2719GF is selling for the lowest price we’ve seen yet. When we tested it, we couldn’t help but gush over its low input lag. With a TN panel, speed is a given, but the Dell also has some of the best image quality of any TN monitor to hit our labs. In fact, we think it can even pass for IPS. Fantastic out-of-box color accuracy means you can start gaming right away without calibration.

You’ll also enjoy QHD resolution and handy ports: one each of DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 and 1.4.

For help determining if this is the deal for you, be sure to check out our monitor buying guide.

