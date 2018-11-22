HP By Omen Gaming PC With an RTX 2080 and Core i7-8700 is $500 off

If you're on the hunt for a powerful gaming desktop that comes loaded with plenty of horsepower, the Omen by HP Obelisk Desktop might be the end of your search. Right now, Best Buy has this packed gaming PC for only $1,499.99, a savings of $500.

This decked-out gaming machine comes with the surprisingly-powerful Core i7-8700 paired with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card that will unlock ray-traced goodness as more games adopt the technology in the future.

What good is all that compute and graphics horsepower if you can't feed it with data to crunch? The Omen has that covered too with a speedy 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD boot drive. That's complemented by a 2TB HDD for bulk storage, like videos and pictures. Sprinkle in 16GB of DDR4-2666 memory, and the HP Obelisk Desktop packs quite the punch.

The case also looks good, too, with a shadow black finish and a large transparent side panel that lets the red LEDs inside shine through. This deal is good for three days only and comes with free shipping.

