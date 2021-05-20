Get over $40 off This Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

When it comes to picking the best gaming mouse , Logitech’s G Pro line of gaming mice is always a great selection, especially when it comes to ultra-lightweight options. But do you know what would makes these pointers even better? An over 30% price cut.

Right now at Amazon, the Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse is available for just $97 — down from its $139 MSRP.

Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse: was $139.95, now $97.25 at Amazon

Super light and super premium in construction, Logitech’s G Pro wireless gaming mouse offers an ambidextrous design, a unique Hero sensor with 16000 DPI tracking (upgradable to 25,600 with software), a rapid 1ms response rate to inputs and 8 programmable buttons.View Deal

We gave the G Pro Wireless a brief look in out best wireless mouse list, where we praised its ambidextrous design, removable buttons and lightweight nature. We were disappointed by its price, but this deal helps negate that issue.

So, if you’re an enthusiast on the lookout for the competitive gaming edge in your mouse tech, without the hassle of cables, this is one of the best deals you can pick up right now.