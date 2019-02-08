Trending

Get an MSI AMD RX 580 for $169, Plus Two Free Games

Unless you’re waiting to find out more about the possible Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, now’s as good a time as any to buy a Radeon RX 580 and get your mainstream 1080p gaming on. Prices of these older cards are still quite affordable, while AMD’s cranked-up RX 590 remain solidly above $250.

For $169.99 after a $20 mail-in-rebate, this 8GB MSI Radeon RX 580 should get you to within about 5 frames per second (fps) of the RX 590, for about $100 less than that newer card. And AMD is throwing in a pair of recent/upcoming games to sweeten the deal. You can choose two titles from these three options when you buy the card: The Division 2, Devil May Cry 5, and Resident Evil 2.

  • King_V 08 February 2019 17:31
    A good deal, but that cooler does not make me comfortable, for $10 more I'd personally advise either the PowerColor ($179.99) or Gigabyte ($179.99 after $20 MIR) that are also available on NewEgg.
  • mason.farber 08 February 2019 18:18
    I have one, it's ran for the last year missing a fan blade just fine. Going to replace the fan next week!
  • King_V 08 February 2019 18:23
    Wait, what? You mean the MSI with the single fan? It's managed to cool effectively?

    I'm pleasantly surprised, then. While I try to take them with a grain of salt, a lot of the reviews seemed to be displeased with the heat/throttling/noise.
  • kep55 09 February 2019 00:06
    I'd rather have another $%0 off the actual out of pocket price than the two games.
  • kep55 09 February 2019 00:07
    Okay, how do you correct a typo in a post?
  • mdd1963 09 February 2019 00:08
    Last time I checked, the RX580 was a tad faster than a GTX1060 (which I use, and find to be very nice at 1080P gaming/general use!); this $169 deal on the RX580 would be a truly excellent economical mid-range card, now that Nvidia seems stubbornly determined to make $350 the new 'mid range'...
  • Math Geek 09 February 2019 01:05
    21753373 said:
    Okay, how do you correct a typo in a post?

    bottom right of your post has some options for you. "update this" let's you edit the post. also buttons next to that. if you hover over them and one says "quick edit" and other says "full edit" either one let's you edit your post instead of making another one :)
  • mitch074 09 February 2019 07:58
    Editing a post: provided you do it from the forum, not from the article.
  • cryoburner 09 February 2019 16:07
    21753376 said:
    ...now that Nvidia seems stubbornly determined to make $350 the new 'mid range'...
    Another way to consider it is that Nvidia shifted their product names for the RTX series, which makes the 2060 more a successor to the 1070. Looking at it that way, it's more a case of underwhelming performance gains from one generation to the next than an increase in price. The 2060 launched for a little less than the 1070 did back in 2016, and has some new hardware features that are as yet mostly unutilized, but on average, it tends to only be around 15-20% faster in current games, and has less VRAM which could potentially impact performance in the future. In all, those are pretty mediocre gains considering over 2 1/2 years have passed since the 1070 debuted.

    There's another card that's supposed to be coming out very soon though, which should be a somewhat more direct successor to the 1060 6GB. The 1660 Ti will apparently lack the RTX features found in the new 20-series, and I suspect it's performance may fall a bit below that of a 1070. It should be a decent amount faster than an RX 580 or GTX 1060, but it remains to be seen how it will be priced. At $250 it could be a good value, though I suspect it may end up closer to $300, which depending on how it performs relative to a 1070 might not be so great.

    And while AMD will have new mid-range cards coming eventually, there have recently been some rumors that they might have been pushed back to a fall release, rather than a summer release that many had been expecting. If that's the case, then Nvidia might not have much incentive to price their new cards all that competitively.
  • jeffredo 09 February 2019 21:20
    Great price but that cooler worries me.
