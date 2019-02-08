Get an MSI AMD RX 580 for $169, Plus Two Free Games

Unless you’re waiting to find out more about the possible Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, now’s as good a time as any to buy a Radeon RX 580 and get your mainstream 1080p gaming on. Prices of these older cards are still quite affordable, while AMD’s cranked-up RX 590 remain solidly above $250.
For $169.99 after a $20 mail-in-rebate, this 8GB MSI Radeon RX 580 should get you to within about 5 frames per second (fps) of the RX 590, for about $100 less than that newer card. And AMD is throwing in a pair of recent/upcoming games to sweeten the deal. You can choose two titles from these three options when you buy the card: The Division 2, Devil May Cry 5, and Resident Evil 2.
I'm pleasantly surprised, then. While I try to take them with a grain of salt, a lot of the reviews seemed to be displeased with the heat/throttling/noise.
bottom right of your post has some options for you. "update this" let's you edit the post. also buttons next to that. if you hover over them and one says "quick edit" and other says "full edit" either one let's you edit your post instead of making another one :)
There's another card that's supposed to be coming out very soon though, which should be a somewhat more direct successor to the 1060 6GB. The 1660 Ti will apparently lack the RTX features found in the new 20-series, and I suspect it's performance may fall a bit below that of a 1070. It should be a decent amount faster than an RX 580 or GTX 1060, but it remains to be seen how it will be priced. At $250 it could be a good value, though I suspect it may end up closer to $300, which depending on how it performs relative to a 1070 might not be so great.
And while AMD will have new mid-range cards coming eventually, there have recently been some rumors that they might have been pushed back to a fall release, rather than a summer release that many had been expecting. If that's the case, then Nvidia might not have much incentive to price their new cards all that competitively.