Summer Sales Are In The Air: Deep Discounts On Oculus Rift, Gear VR Games

Valve isn’t the only company with a summer sale. Oculus launched its first summer sale yesterday with over 40 discounted titles across both of the company’s VR platforms. The Oculus Home stores for Gear VR and Rift are offering discounts on content for the next two weeks. The company also launched several more titles on both of its platforms.

Some of the Rift launch titles have had their prices slashed by as much as 50 percent, including EVE: Gunjack, Herobound: Spirit Champion and Blaze Rush. Other titles, such as Elite: Dangerous and Adr1ft, have been discounted by 30 percent or more. Even Final Approach: Pilot Edition is on sale, and it launched just yesterday.

You’ll also find some significant deals on the Gear VR during the sale. Land’s End, one of the launch titles for the platform, is on sale for 75 percent off. The mobile version of EVE: Gunjack is on sale for 50 percent off, just like the Rift version. Anshar Wars 2 is also half price, but there’s a bonus if you buy this game.

Anshar Wars 2 just launched on the Rift, and Oculus said that if you buy the game on either platform, you’ll get the other one for free.

Oculus released four games yesterday in addition to Anshar Wars 2. Daydream Blue, another cross-platform multiplayer game, and Zero G VR, which lets you experience being on a spacewalk, are now available for the Rift. Cosmic Rush, a game about surviving in space after an explosion, and Dark Days, a scary puzzle adventure game, have also been released on the Gear VR.

Oculus also released a new video experience called Abe VR, which Oculus describes as the “horrifying story about a misguided robot seeking the unconditional love of humans…at any cost.” A new app called “Welcome to Virtual Reality,” which was built by the same team that made “Welcome to Oculus,” was also released. Oculus said that it’s “perfect for introducing friends, family, or even complete strangers” to VR. And finally, The Discovery VR app has made its way to the Rift, so you can watch Discovery Channel’s 360-degree content from your desktop PC now.

The Oculus Summer Sale runs until July 5.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.