RTX 2070 Super Mobile Benchmarks Show Desktop RTX 2060 Super-like Performance

Nvidia GeForce RTX Laptop (Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia yesterday announced the GeForce RTX 2070 Super mobile, and today we're already seeing benchmark results. In addition to testing the new Super graphics card for laptops, Notebookcheck also reportedly got its hands on an updated version of the RTX 2060 mobile.

For the best gaming laptops, the RTX 2070 Super mobile will be the second most powerful choice (after the RTX 2080 Super mobile). It packs the TU104 silicon and comes with 2,560 CUDA cores, 320 Tensor cores and 40 RT cores. It runs with a 1,140 MHz base clock but has a boost clock that tops out at 1,380 MHz. As for memory, it's rocking 8GB of GDDR6 at 14 Gbps across a 256-bit memory interface.

The RTX 2060 mobile has been out for little over a year now. It's equipped with the TU106 silicon and boasts 1,920 CUDA cores, 240 Tensor cores and 30 RT cores. The graphics card has a 960 MHz base clock and up to a 1,455 MHz boost clock. Its 6GB of GDDR6 memory is clocked at 14 GBps across a 192-bit memory bus. Nvidia didn't announce that it was updating the RTX 2060 yesterday, but all laptops have some wiggle room, so this could be an OEM pushing TDP and clocks a bit higher. However, Notebookcheck called this a "new" RTX 2060 mobile and said it suspected that Nvidia "fine-tuned the RTX 2060 mobile to be slightly faster than the original offering."

Benchmarks

Notebookcheck shared two results for the RTX 2070 Super Mobile and three for the "new" RTX 2060 mobile. The laptops used Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake-H offerings that recently came out of the 14nm cooking oven.

Notebookcheck provided results for Fire Strike, Fire Strike Extreme, Fire Strike Ultra and Time Spy benchmarks. As usual, the outlet averaged the results for the existing graphics cards as a way of simplifying the data for comparison.

Graphics Card Time Spy Fire Strike Ultra Fire Strike Extreme Fire Strike RTX 2080 Mobile 10,091 5,855 12,514 25,392 RTX 2070 Super 9,971 5,821 11,805 24,862 RTX 2060 Super 8,695 5,156 10,425 22,016 RTX 2070 Super Mobile 8,379 5,077 10,512 22,404 RTX 2070 Super Mobile 8,277 5,036 10,412 22,136 RTX 2080 Max-Q 7,903 4,749 8,344 20,658 RTX 2060 7,732 4,244 9,097 19,338 RTX 2070 Mobile 7,612 4,636 9,179 19,951 RTX 2060 Mobile 6,780 3,866 8,266 17,726 RTX 2060 Mobile 6,772 3,824 8,175 17,674 RTX 2060 Mobile 6,654 3,823 8,106 17,529 RTX 2070 Max-Q 6,530 3,970 8,112 17,020 RTX 2060 Mobile 6,179 3,571 8,106 16,192 RTX 2060 Max-Q 5,850 3,513 N/A 15,650

For the most part, the RTX 2070 Super Mobile's performance was in the same ballpark as the desktop version of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super. Which one is faster depends on which benchmark you're viewing. The difference in performance between both graphics cards is is less than 4% though. Meanwhile, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 delivers anywhere from 10-18% better performance than the mobile variant Notebookcheck tested.

In comparison to other mobile offerings, the RTX 2070 Super mobile is reportedly faster than the RTX 2080 Max-Q and behind the RTX 2080 Mobile. The graphics card beat the RTX 2080 Max-Q by up to 8%, except in the Fire Strike Extreme benchmark, where the lead jumped to around 25%.

The results for the RTX 2060 mobile card show performance gains between 2-9.7% compared to the RTX 2060 mobile card laptops know today. This would represent a notable upgrade. Currently, the RTX 2060 mobile is slower than the RTX 2070 Max-Q, and this "new" version beat it by up to 4.1%.

Keep in mind that generic benchmarks don't always correlate to real-world performance. Now that RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 Super mobile laptops have launched, it won't be long until we look forward to providing in-depth looks at how both mobile graphics cards perform.