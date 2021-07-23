Get 40% off QLED 49-Inch Samsung Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor

We’ve seen some really wide screens make for some of the best gaming monitors before, but this one takes the cake.

Samsung’s CRG9 sports a 49 inch screen with a 32:9 aspect ratio, which reaches TV levels of size. But on top of that, it's also curved and has quantum dot technology.

All of that means it's still pretty pricey at $899 , but given that it normally sells for closer to $1,500, this is still a huge 40% discount.

Samsung CRG9 49-inch curved gaming monitor: was $1,499, now $899 at Amazon

This is the ultra-wide that puts other ultra-wides to shame, with its super wide 49-inch 1440p QLED panel. The 120Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync ensures a buttery smooth picture with minimal screen tear, and DisplayHDR 1000 gives you gorgeous luminosity.View Deal

Essentially, you’re getting two 27-inch 1440p monitors stuck together on an all-encompassing 1800R curve. Whether it’s multitasking productivity or an extra wide view of the battlefield, this has you covered.

Plus, Samsung uses this monitor's width to its advantage by giving you the ability to view multiple devices at once on the same screen — such as having your laptop connected on one side and your Xbox on the other.

Of course, not everyone's going to be able to fit this monster in their setup. But this is a great way to get the benefits of a second monitor without needing to worry about multiple devices.