Thermaltake Core G21 Tempered Glass Case only $29.99 after Mail-in Rebate

The waning hours of Amazon Prime Day are upon us, but Newegg is still duking it out with its own competing sales. That means you only have three hours to snag Thermaltake's Core G21 Tempered Glass Edition case at Newegg for a mere $49.99 after a $20 mail-in rebate.

Thermaltake Core G21 for $29.99 (reg. $69.99)Credit: Newegg

The Core G21 Tempered Glass Edition comes with two 4mm-thick tempered glass panels, one on each side, which is an amazing deal for a $29.99 case. The case supports up to a 360mm radiator and comes with a power supply cover to keep things neat and tidy. The case comes with a single 120mm exhaust fan, but has room for three 120mm intake fans (or dual 140's).

The drive bays are tool-less, and Thermaltake says the case was designed to facilitate clean cabling runs throughout the interior. The case accepts video cards up to 410mm long, and also can accommodate CPU coolers up to 160mm tall.

