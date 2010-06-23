The 5 GHz, Six-Core Project: Core i7-980X Gets Chilly

Benchmark Results: 3D Games
We put hours into running our game benchmarks, but to no avail. Our current benchmark set is so GPU-bound that most of the differences aren’t worth showing, let alone discussing. Previous graphics tests have shown that high-end multi-GPU configurations are the only way to break past this barrier at high-quality game settings, but that level of graphics power is not currently available at this lab. Click on any of the images to reveal details at full-scale.
The seventh image above shows the largest game performance difference of less-than 4% occurring at our lowest test settings in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat benchmark. Beyond that, this CPU is too powerful at stock speeds to show noticeable performance differences.
Did you mean Corsair?
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/core-i3-gaming,2588.html
For the CPU to become the choking point, you need the GPU to be extremely powerful. Tom's Hardware formerly used unrealistic tests like Half Life 2 at 640x480 just to prove the CPU performance difference in games, but the fact that nobody used those settings eventually lead to the discontinuation of that testing method.
back to the arcitle, very interesting, and extremely expensive to even consider doing something like this.
Add in the cost and time required to set this type of thing up as well as coating the MB ... lol, I don't even want to think about actually trying to go this extreme.
Water is good for me, and if I want extreme, I will wait till winter and throw my radiator out the window while its freezing outside and pump antifreeze through it lol.
liquidsnake718Nope coolmaster has a whole line of PSU's... He's right, CMPSU-850HX is a Cosair model. Cooler Master does have some decent 850W power supplies though, I have one sitting in my liquid cooling bench station.