The 5 GHz, Six-Core Project: Core i7-980X Gets Chilly

Benchmark Results: 3D Games

We put hours into running our game benchmarks, but to no avail. Our current benchmark set is so GPU-bound that most of the differences aren’t worth showing, let alone discussing. Previous graphics tests have shown that high-end multi-GPU configurations are the only way to break past this barrier at high-quality game settings, but that level of graphics power is not currently available at this lab. Click on any of the images to reveal details at full-scale.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The seventh image above shows the largest game performance difference of less-than 4% occurring at our lowest test settings in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat benchmark. Beyond that, this CPU is too powerful at stock speeds to show noticeable performance differences.