Acer XR382CQK Curved FreeSync Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking
We discovered the XR382CQK’s picture modes didn’t differ too much from one another. It’s set to Standard by default, but once any changes are made, it shifts to User. There is an sRGB mode in the Color menu, but it limits brightness to 125cd/m2 with fixed error levels of 2.84dE for color and 2.47dE for grayscale. It also has inaccurate gamma, which we’ll show you in our charts below.
Our grayscale tests are described in detail here.
The XR382CQK just makes it onto our list of monitors that don’t need calibration. Though there are gains to be had, it looks good at the default settings. Grayscale tracking runs ever-so-slightly blue, but the errors are not visible unless you’re really looking for them. sRGB and Action, one of the gaming modes, measure similarly. Calibrating the User mode delivers an excellent result with only 10% brightness showing greater than 1dE. That’s professional-level performance.
Comparisons
With a default DeltaE of 1.88, you can enjoy the XR382CQK without calibration. But adjustments to the RGB sliders, contrast control, and gamma presets take it to a higher standard. In this competitive group, it’s only enough for a fourth-place finish, but .8dE is an excellent result.
If I were to just use PCPartPicker.com as a guide, This XR382CQK model is the only model Acer has at this resolution. The LG 38UC99-W, being the only other one at the same/similar specs, is just shy of $400 USD more expensive.
Also note that the XT382CQK is 38" class (37.5") and the XR342CK, Predator X34, and Predator XR341CK are 34" class (34".) The X34 itself being the 100Hz, 4ms IPS panel (The XR341CK is the only one that is 75Hz 4ms, the XR342CQK is 75Hz 5ms.) These 34" class monitors are also 3440 x 1440 instead of 3840 x 1600.
