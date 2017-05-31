Trending

Acer XR382CQK Curved FreeSync Monitor Review

By

Grayscale Tracking

We discovered the XR382CQK’s picture modes didn’t differ too much from one another. It’s set to Standard by default, but once any changes are made, it shifts to User. There is an sRGB mode in the Color menu, but it limits brightness to 125cd/m2 with fixed error levels of 2.84dE for color and 2.47dE for grayscale. It also has inaccurate gamma, which we’ll show you in our charts below.

Our grayscale tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

The XR382CQK just makes it onto our list of monitors that don’t need calibration. Though there are gains to be had, it looks good at the default settings. Grayscale tracking runs ever-so-slightly blue, but the errors are not visible unless you’re really looking for them. sRGB and Action, one of the gaming modes, measure similarly. Calibrating the User mode delivers an excellent result with only 10% brightness showing greater than 1dE. That’s professional-level performance.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

With a default DeltaE of 1.88, you can enjoy the XR382CQK without calibration. But adjustments to the RGB sliders, contrast control, and gamma presets take it to a higher standard. In this competitive group, it’s only enough for a fourth-place finish, but .8dE is an excellent result.


MORE: Best Gaming Monitors


MORE: Best Professional Monitors


MORE: How We Test Monitors


MORE: How To Choose A Monitor


MORE: All Monitor Content

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • toddybody 31 May 2017 13:25
    Hasnt this monitor been available for a while? I feel like Tom's is often behind the release curve of most displays.
    Reply
  • Lucky_SLS 31 May 2017 14:00
    isnt the G sync version cheaper than this? the X34A got a 100hz refresh rate. strange to see a similarly spec'ed free sync monitor costing more than a G sync one. would have been convincing if it had HDR
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 31 May 2017 14:15
    Would have liked to see the Response Time (GTG) a little lower, say 3 or 4, for the price range.... but 5ms just makes the cut for gaming. The cost is truly a bit pricey, but at least it is an IPS panel for the cost.
    Reply
  • Ryguy64 31 May 2017 14:29
    Why do Freesync monitors always have such a narrow range when it comes to variable refresh? I would love to get a Freesync monitor buy my RX 480 probably couldn't keep up with 48 fps in plenty of games at this resolution.
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 31 May 2017 14:36
    19757349 said:
    isnt the G sync version cheaper than this? the X34A got a 100hz refresh rate. strange to see a similarly spec'ed free sync monitor costing more than a G sync one. would have been convincing if it had HDR

    If I were to just use PCPartPicker.com as a guide, This XR382CQK model is the only model Acer has at this resolution. The LG 38UC99-W, being the only other one at the same/similar specs, is just shy of $400 USD more expensive.

    Also note that the XT382CQK is 38" class (37.5") and the XR342CK, Predator X34, and Predator XR341CK are 34" class (34".) The X34 itself being the 100Hz, 4ms IPS panel (The XR341CK is the only one that is 75Hz 4ms, the XR342CQK is 75Hz 5ms.) These 34" class monitors are also 3440 x 1440 instead of 3840 x 1600.
    Reply
  • JakeWearingKhakis 31 May 2017 17:18
    Check out this monitor that I have.

    Viotek GN27C - $249.00
    27" Curved 1800
    1080p
    144hz Freesync (minimum is around 30hz I think)
    3 or 4 ms response time with a boost option in the settings
    VA Panel 16:9, 20,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast

    All at $249.00. No it's not the latest Acer Predator, but it's a serious gamer's dream.
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 31 May 2017 17:27
    19758109 said:
    Check out this monitor that I have.

    Viotek GN27C - $249.00
    27" Curved 1800
    1080p
    144hz Freesync (minimum is around 30hz I think)
    3 or 4 ms response time with a boost option in the settings
    VA Panel 16:9, 20,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast

    All at $249.00. No it's not the latest Acer Predator, but it's a serious gamer's dream.

    Source?
    Reply
  • WyomingKnott 31 May 2017 21:47
    Why no portrait mode?

    (just kidding)
    Reply
  • bjornl 31 May 2017 22:10
    Pity there is no G-Sync version. Free-sync = entirely uninteresting to me.
    Reply
  • photonboy 01 June 2017 01:38
    It's almost exactly the width of my entire DESK.
    Reply