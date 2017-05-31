Acer XR382CQK Curved FreeSync Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking

We discovered the XR382CQK’s picture modes didn’t differ too much from one another. It’s set to Standard by default, but once any changes are made, it shifts to User. There is an sRGB mode in the Color menu, but it limits brightness to 125cd/m2 with fixed error levels of 2.84dE for color and 2.47dE for grayscale. It also has inaccurate gamma, which we’ll show you in our charts below.

Our grayscale tests are described in detail here.

The XR382CQK just makes it onto our list of monitors that don’t need calibration. Though there are gains to be had, it looks good at the default settings. Grayscale tracking runs ever-so-slightly blue, but the errors are not visible unless you’re really looking for them. sRGB and Action, one of the gaming modes, measure similarly. Calibrating the User mode delivers an excellent result with only 10% brightness showing greater than 1dE. That’s professional-level performance.

Comparisons

With a default DeltaE of 1.88, you can enjoy the XR382CQK without calibration. But adjustments to the RGB sliders, contrast control, and gamma presets take it to a higher standard. In this competitive group, it’s only enough for a fourth-place finish, but .8dE is an excellent result.



