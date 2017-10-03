AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

The Witcher 3 (DirectX 11)

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

A 7% speed-up in The Witcher 3 is again disproportionate to Radeon RX 560’s improved Stream processor and texture unit count, but spot-on with Polaris 11’s clock rate increase over RX 460.

Radeon RX 570 is more than 80% faster through our 100-second test sequence, permitting higher quality settings at 1920x1080 if you want them. Meanwhile, the RX 550 isn’t playable, even under the Medium preset. Radeon RX 560 is once again the sweet spot in AMD’s line-up for 1080p at dialed-back details.

However, Nvidia’s line-up fares notably better, as you might expect in a DirectX 11-based title on a mainstream platform. GeForce GTX 1050 is almost 14% faster, while GTX 1050 Ti extends that lead to 26% (at a 25%-higher price).



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content