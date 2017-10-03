AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

The Witcher 3 (DirectX 11)
A 7% speed-up in The Witcher 3 is again disproportionate to Radeon RX 560’s improved Stream processor and texture unit count, but spot-on with Polaris 11’s clock rate increase over RX 460.
Radeon RX 570 is more than 80% faster through our 100-second test sequence, permitting higher quality settings at 1920x1080 if you want them. Meanwhile, the RX 550 isn’t playable, even under the Medium preset. Radeon RX 560 is once again the sweet spot in AMD’s line-up for 1080p at dialed-back details.
However, Nvidia’s line-up fares notably better, as you might expect in a DirectX 11-based title on a mainstream platform. GeForce GTX 1050 is almost 14% faster, while GTX 1050 Ti extends that lead to 26% (at a 25%-higher price).
I meant this card since it’s 1050 ti price while offering 1050 performance.
Is that why you waited almost half a year to review the card? :3
Did you read the review?
At the beginning of the conclusion:
The minimal arch (even with the extra CUs) can't use 4GB for gaming like the big brother 570. The 2GB RX 560 even trades blows with its 4GB twin, along with the 2GB GTX 1050, at the $110-$120 price point for the gamer bunch.
Leave the RX 560 4GB for the "Entrepreneurial Capitalist" crowd ...
Also, I wish the RX 560 came in a low-profile version, like the RX 460 did (and the GTX 1050 Ti does). This excludes it from certain applications. It's the most raw compute available at that price & power dissipation.
Whatever Amd is doing with their architecture and leadership in the GPU division needs to change. I can't even think of a time 2 years ago and before where nvidia ever offered a better value.