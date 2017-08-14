AMD Radeon Vega RX 64 8GB Review

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DirectX 12)

2560x1440 Results

Our DirectX 12-based Ashes benchmark sees Radeon RX Vega 64 just ahead of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition card, though AMD’s entire line-up experiences higher frame time variance than the Pascal-based GeForce boards.

At least the Vega flagship keeps most of its variance in the 8-16ms range—GeForce GTX 1070 runs into situations where the differences frame-to-frame exceed 16ms.

3840x2160 Results

Pushing Ashes of the Singularity to 4K nudges Vega 64 behind GeForce GTX 1080, though they’re essentially tied with frame rate lines that cross over and under each other during our 150-second run.

Given the Extreme quality preset we’re using, it’s nice to see Radeon RX Vega and GeForce GTX 1080 both landing in performance ranges suited to their respective variable refresh technologies.



