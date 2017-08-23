Trending

AOC C4008VU8 UHD Monitor Review

By

Brightness & Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs.  Brightness and Contrast testing is covered on page two.

Acer Predator XB321HK

BenQ PD3200U

BenQ PV3200PT

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

The largest displays we normally review are 32” diagonal, but one other 40” panel has passed through our labs: the Philips BDM4065UC. We’ve also included the BDM3270. Both are VA-based monitors. Remaining displays include Acer’s XB321HK, and BenQ’s PV3200PT and PD3200U.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

AOC claims 300cd/m2 for the C4008VU8, but our sample could only manage 266.3735. For most applications, it isn’t a big deal, but it does mean there’s less headroom for the uniformity compensation feature. You’ll see in the calibrated test below how that affects brightness and contrast. It should be noted that a panel this large will likely be run at a lower output level anyway. We found 200nits to be painfully bright in actual use.

As always, VA rules the black level test with numbers far below what’s possible from IPS technology. This results in fantastic contrast, 4788.4:1 in AOC’s case. It’s a third-place finish but almost five times greater than the next-best PV3200PT.

Uncalibrated – Minimum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

We’d like to see a lower minimum backlight level than 74.8738cd/m2, but at least that means precise brightness control. Each click is less than 2cd/m2, making it easy to precisely tailor light output. The black level remains in third place, but contrast jumps up to second and remains consistent at 4702.6:1.

After Calibration to 200cd/m2

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

After calibration, we measured luminance with and without uniformity compensation. Our adjustments cost almost nothing in contrast, but uni-comp will reduce the white level almost 50%. Since there is little change in black level, sequential contrast drops by roughly the same amount. If the C4008VU8 had serious uniformity issues we might use it, but our sample posted top marks in our tests, which you’ll see on page five.

ANSI Contrast Ratio

ANSI contrast is a bit below the sequential value but not enough to be noticeable. Uni-comp reduces the number further, but the AOC is still well above the IPS panels here. The panel part used is of high quality with no bleed or glow issues that we could see or measure. This level of contrast is well beyond the norm and significantly elevates image quality. We only wish the C4008VU8 had HDR support. Perhaps AOC will add it in a firmware update.


MORE: Best Gaming Monitors


MORE: Best Professional Monitors


MORE: How We Test Monitors


MORE: How To Choose A Monitor


MORE: All Monitor Content

23 Comments Comment from the forums
  • RobertGru 23 August 2017 15:08
    Why not just buy an LG 43" 4K TV for $400.
    Reply
  • venelin.mihaylov 23 August 2017 15:39
    PWM?
    Reply
  • sargentchimera 23 August 2017 15:46
    I have a 43in Sony Bravia X800D TV I bought for ~$650, I bought it specifically for its size and HDR capability. If this had been out 8 months ago I think I would of bought it instead. The review mentioned not all HDR TVs fully benefit from their HDR, I wonder if mine is in that boat... I do notice a difference with it on but perhaps the effect is not as strong as it could be. I wonder if the picture would be better on this monitor.
    Reply
  • JonDol 23 August 2017 16:43
    When I saw the title I hoped for a second that the first 4K monitor that is worth the money has arrived. Too bad it isn't it.
    Reply
  • Zerstorer1 23 August 2017 17:40
    40" Samsung KU6300 HDR 4K 4:4:4 60 fps gaming for 399. Been using it for year as my personal desktop screen.
    Reply
  • Zerstorer1 23 August 2017 17:41
    I've been using a Samsung KU6300 for year now. Got it for 399. Heal of deal. Supports 4:4:4 and HDR 60 fps at 4k gaming.
    Reply
  • hannibal 23 August 2017 17:44
    Why so? This monitor is very well worth of its money!
    It is big and picture quality is nice!
    Even 27" 4K monitors cost almost 600-1000$
    And if it is any better... it is even more expensive.

    Hopefully we will get HDR and freesync version below 1500$ sooner than later. That would be bargain!
    Reply
  • Brian_R170 23 August 2017 18:00
    I bought a Samsung UN40KU6290 40-inch 4K TV last November from Costco for $289 to use as a monitor for my gaming system. There are usually a lot of trade-offs when using a TV as a monitor, and I agree that using a purpose-built computer monitor should always be better. Still, if you can find a TV that meets your own minimum requirements, you can save a LOT of money.
    Reply
  • Brian_R170 23 August 2017 18:07
    Zerstorer1, +1 on the KU6300. Reviews said it's the same as my KU6290 but has a fancy remote. The only thing I miss that a purpose-built computer monitor would have is auto-sensing the inputs to automatically power-on from standby. The KU will automatically go to standby after it senses all inputs are lost for a few minutes, but it doesn't power-on automatically.
    Reply
  • Max_x2 23 August 2017 18:24
    I'm wondering in the warm whites are often a problem with AOC. I returned one couple years because of that, and, you know, it kinda left a bad aftertaste.
    Reply