Trending

AOC C4008VU8 UHD Monitor Review

By

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

AOC mentions wide viewing angles in its marketing for the C4008VU8, but as we’ve learned from experience, MVA is a little deficient in that area. While far better than any TN screen, IPS still offers the best off-axis quality with the AHVA variant at the top of the heap. Our sample shows a red shift to the sides along with an obvious haziness. It’s much the same from the top down. Of course, with a screen this large, it’ll be hard to sit 45° away from the center.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The C4008VU8 has a uniformity compensation mode, but it’s clearly unnecessary considering our test results. It has a minimal effect on black levels, showing a rise in the black field measurement. Most of the compensation happens in brighter areas of the screen where output is cut by almost 50%. Our only concern is for color uniformity which is a little below average. We could see a slight green tint in the upper-right zone which skewed our result to the negative.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Screen response and input lag are about average for the class. 60Hz monitors like this are just begging for FreeSync which has a greater impact at low framerates. Until more systems include DisplayPort 1.3, we won’t be seeing refresh rates above that at Ultra HD resolution. While we’re waiting, some sort of adaptive sync would be helpful. However, the C4008VU8 is a fine monitor for casual gaming. Its jumbo size and gentle curve enhance the feeling of immersion in pretty much any first-person title we can think of.


MORE: Best Gaming Monitors


MORE: Best Professional Monitors


MORE: How We Test Monitors


MORE: How To Choose A Monitor


MORE: All Monitor Content

23 Comments Comment from the forums
  • RobertGru 23 August 2017 15:08
    Why not just buy an LG 43" 4K TV for $400.
    Reply
  • venelin.mihaylov 23 August 2017 15:39
    PWM?
    Reply
  • sargentchimera 23 August 2017 15:46
    I have a 43in Sony Bravia X800D TV I bought for ~$650, I bought it specifically for its size and HDR capability. If this had been out 8 months ago I think I would of bought it instead. The review mentioned not all HDR TVs fully benefit from their HDR, I wonder if mine is in that boat... I do notice a difference with it on but perhaps the effect is not as strong as it could be. I wonder if the picture would be better on this monitor.
    Reply
  • JonDol 23 August 2017 16:43
    When I saw the title I hoped for a second that the first 4K monitor that is worth the money has arrived. Too bad it isn't it.
    Reply
  • Zerstorer1 23 August 2017 17:40
    40" Samsung KU6300 HDR 4K 4:4:4 60 fps gaming for 399. Been using it for year as my personal desktop screen.
    Reply
  • Zerstorer1 23 August 2017 17:41
    I've been using a Samsung KU6300 for year now. Got it for 399. Heal of deal. Supports 4:4:4 and HDR 60 fps at 4k gaming.
    Reply
  • hannibal 23 August 2017 17:44
    Why so? This monitor is very well worth of its money!
    It is big and picture quality is nice!
    Even 27" 4K monitors cost almost 600-1000$
    And if it is any better... it is even more expensive.

    Hopefully we will get HDR and freesync version below 1500$ sooner than later. That would be bargain!
    Reply
  • Brian_R170 23 August 2017 18:00
    I bought a Samsung UN40KU6290 40-inch 4K TV last November from Costco for $289 to use as a monitor for my gaming system. There are usually a lot of trade-offs when using a TV as a monitor, and I agree that using a purpose-built computer monitor should always be better. Still, if you can find a TV that meets your own minimum requirements, you can save a LOT of money.
    Reply
  • Brian_R170 23 August 2017 18:07
    Zerstorer1, +1 on the KU6300. Reviews said it's the same as my KU6290 but has a fancy remote. The only thing I miss that a purpose-built computer monitor would have is auto-sensing the inputs to automatically power-on from standby. The KU will automatically go to standby after it senses all inputs are lost for a few minutes, but it doesn't power-on automatically.
    Reply
  • Max_x2 23 August 2017 18:24
    I'm wondering in the warm whites are often a problem with AOC. I returned one couple years because of that, and, you know, it kinda left a bad aftertaste.
    Reply