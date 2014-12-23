AOC G2460PG 24-Inch Monitor Review: G-Sync Gets Cheaper

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories

The G2460PG has only a single DisplayPort input, so only that one corresponding cable is included. It’s a heavy-gauge sample rated for the higher bandwidth possible with version 1.2. Also in the box is an external power brick, which, conveniently, takes a standard IEC power cord. To keep things neat, AOC provides a small wire clip for the upright colored bright green. Rounding out the bundle is a CD with drivers and the user manual. Curiously, no USB connector is included, even though there is a third-gen hub built in.

Product 360

The bezel is finished, quite convincingly, to look like brushed metal. It's actually hard plastic, though. A bright green strip runs across the bottom, creating a distinct accent that sets the monitor apart from other brands. The bezel itself is fairly thin at .6 inches on the sides and top, and one inch at the bottom. The G-Sync logo stands proudly in the upper-left with AOC’s trademark at the bottom-center. The round base makes for an efficient desktop footprint at just over nine inches in diameter

The front anti-glare layer is of medium strength and doesn’t introduce any graininess to the image. Reflections are handled well. But as with any monitor, AOC's looks best with little to no ambient light in the room.

Control buttons along the right-bottom edge of the panel are marked with tiny molded-in icons. They are pretty much invisible. Once you start navigating the OSD, though, they become intuitive. Pressing the button below the target icon brings up a reticle at center screen. You can choose between six different aiming points. The ULMB button turns blur reduction on or off. If you want to adjust the pulse width, you have to visit the OSD.

Any good gaming monitor needs a solid stand with plenty of adjustment, and the G2460PG delivers. In addition to portrait mode, you can swivel the base nearly 360 degrees, tilt the panel 25 degrees and raise it up to five inches from its lowest position. All of the movements are confident, with no excess play. And the panel stays right where you put it every time.

From the side, the G2460PG presents a slim profile with a small bulge for the internal electronics. The right side contains two USB 2.0 downstream ports. The upper one (in red) can charge a connected device even when the monitor is in standby mode.

Gamers playing in the same room as you will have no doubt of your monitor’s G-Sync capability thanks to its molded-in logo at the upper-right. The bulge across the center has the same brushed finish as the bezel. At the bottom, you can see the bright green cable clip.

The input panel is quite sparse, populated by just one DisplayPort connector, one USB 3.0 upstream and two downstream ports. The jack on the far right is for the external power brick. There is no audio support whatsoever, so you won’t find any speakers, analog inputs or a headphone jack.