AOC U3277PWQU UHD Professional Monitor Review

By

OSD Setup & Calibration

The U3277PWQU’s OSD is AOC’s familiar strip across the bottom of the screen. It offers most of the needed options but omits a couple of things we feel are important. Our main gripe is that you can’t calibrate the sRGB mode. The DCI-P3 mode offers more flexibility, however.

In the Luminance menu, you’ll find brightness, contrast, dynamic contrast, three gamma presets, overdrive (weak, medium, strong, or off), and the Eco modes. There are six picture options that correspond to various uses. The one we’ll be most concerned with is Standard. It’s the default, and unless you select sRGB in the color temp menu, the U3277PWQU will operate in its native DCI-P3 color gamut.

If you connect an analog source to the VGA port, the Image Setup menu becomes available. There you can adjust pixel clock, phase, sharpness, and image position.

Any calibration (and only the DCI gamut) must be performed in the Color menu. Fortunately, the sRGB preset is very accurate, although output is locked at a bright 245cd/m2. We’d prefer to have the brightness slider available at the very least. It also locks gamma at 2.4, which is correct for most situations, but if you need 2.2 with Rec.709, you’re out of luck. The color temp’s user mode allows for precise adjustments and can dial in grayscale to a high standard, but again only in DCI mode.

AOC’s unique Bright Frame feature can be accessed in the Picture Boost menu. It lets you isolate a portion of the image, then adjust brightness and contrast within the resulting window. It’s a handy way to focus on a particular part of the picture, and we're not aware of another monitor brand with this feature.

OSD Setup offers 16 language choices, timeout up to two minutes, menu position, a break reminder, and a selector for DisplayPort and HDMI versions. 2.0 is the default for the latter, but if you have an older video board, you may need to switch it to 1.4 to see an image.

The U3277PWQU’s large screen is well-suited for PIP and PBP. You can view two sources at once in either a side-by-side or windowed configuration. Said window can appear in three different sizes and occupy any corner. You can also swap the audio source to decide which image produces sound.

The Extra menu has an input selector (Auto worked fine for us), off timer (up to 24 hours), five aspect ratio options, and a factory reset. It also shows the input signal’s resolution and refresh rate.

Calibration

As we said earlier, calibration options are limited to the DCI-P3 mode only. In the Standard Eco mode, with color temp set to User, you can dial in excellent grayscale tracking and choose between three gamma presets. Two of these—Gamma 1 and Gamma 3—correspond to BT.1886 and 2.2 power, respectively. Our settings below correspond to that configuration. If you need to work in the sRGB/Rec.709 gamut, it is fixed with 245cd/m2 output and a gamma of 2.4. White balance is accurate, which is good since you can’t make any changes. The ability to perform a full calibration in all color modes is something AOC should consider adding to the U3277PWQU, perhaps via firmware update.

AOC U3277PWQU Calibration Settings
Eco ModeStandard
Brightness 200cd/m269
Brightness 120cd/m236
Brightness 100cd/m227
Brightness 80cd/m218
Brightness 50cd/m26
Contrast50
Gamma1
Color Temp UserRed 50, Green 48, Blue 49

  • Immitem 03 October 2017 06:01
    I now know what my next monitor is!
  • wintermute83 03 October 2017 11:28
    What consecuences that high lag have? Is it a dwal breaker for a power user? What about games that dont need fast responses ( lets say rts games)? Do you actually feel the lag while using the mouse in office apps?
  • AgentLozen 03 October 2017 11:58
    The conclusion for this monitor really gets my mouth watering. It's a technically impressive piece of hardware.

    I lean towards the gaming end of the monitor spectrum so this one seems inappropriate for me. It's a shame that you can't find gaming monitors with professional color accuracy AND high frame rates + G.Sync. I understand that it's hard to couple those features together in one package.
  • BulkZerker 03 October 2017 15:51
    @agentlozen

    "G.Sync"

    Found the problem in your wish list.
  • extremepcs1 03 October 2017 19:14
    Shouldn't 16:9 be under the Con column?
    Reply
  • JonDol 04 October 2017 12:33
    @BULKZERKER: I wouldn't go so far to dream of G-/Free Sync but I'd start with something closer to the earth. To start of, such a monitor requires modern (read future proof if you wish) connectivity. Can't help but wonder why there is a VGA connector ? The required cable is not even capable to deliver 4K resolutions, nor is the hardware where that old connector is still present, like the AGP graphic cards. I could live with the DVI connector, if it is to support some older hardware but DP 1.2 and HDMI 1.4 are a step back to the past. I've bought my first Full HD monitor over a decade ago so ten years later I'm expecting a bit more in all areas, including the conectivity.
  • Novell SysOp fire phasers 5 time 05 October 2017 17:29
    Why do I have to keep coming in here and correcting you about monitor technology? It even says right on the AOC site it is an FRC panel. 8+FRC. There will NEVER be a 10-bit VA panel.
    Reply
  • Novell SysOp fire phasers 5 time 05 October 2017 17:37
    And I'm telling you this one last time. You need a QUADRO card to edit 10-bit.
