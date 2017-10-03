AOC U3277PWQU UHD Professional Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

The off-axis image quality of VA monitors falls close to, but isn’t quite as good as IPS. Things get a little hazy in both the horizontal and vertical planes with a clear shift to red and an output reduction of approximately 20%. Detail holds up well to the sides with clear delineation of the brightness steps. It’s not quite the same from the top where there is little difference between the darkest and brightest parts of the picture.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The U3277PWQU offers a Uniformity mode, but clearly it has little effect. We saw a hot-spot in our sample’s lower-right corner, but the rest of the screen was free from artifacts. Even though the feature doesn’t harm output or contrast too much, it doesn’t improve the image at all. None of the monitors here will set any records in this test, so if you’re picky, you may want to check multiple samples before purchasing. When viewing real-world content, no issues caught our attention.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The U3277PWQU is at the slow end of our 60Hz monitor group. 25ms is a typical draw time, though many new screens can render a white field in 22 or 23ms. This has no visible effect on our motion tests, which show an average amount of blur. It can be mitigated when overdrive is set to medium. Gamers who need lightning-fast control response will want to look elsewhere, as the 84ms score will relegate the AOC to casual play only. In this category, BenQ’s PD3200U is one of the fastest 32” Ultra HD screens we’ve tested of late. We’ll only see true improvement when refresh rates go higher with DisplayPort 1.4. Yes, it is coming soon!

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: Best Professional Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: How To Choose A Monitor

MORE: All Monitor Content