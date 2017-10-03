Trending

AOC U3277PWQU UHD Professional Monitor Review

By

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

The off-axis image quality of VA monitors falls close to, but isn’t quite as good as IPS. Things get a little hazy in both the horizontal and vertical planes with a clear shift to red and an output reduction of approximately 20%. Detail holds up well to the sides with clear delineation of the brightness steps. It’s not quite the same from the top where there is little difference between the darkest and brightest parts of the picture.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The U3277PWQU offers a Uniformity mode, but clearly it has little effect. We saw a hot-spot in our sample’s lower-right corner, but the rest of the screen was free from artifacts. Even though the feature doesn’t harm output or contrast too much, it doesn’t improve the image at all. None of the monitors here will set any records in this test, so if you’re picky, you may want to check multiple samples before purchasing. When viewing real-world content, no issues caught our attention.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The U3277PWQU is at the slow end of our 60Hz monitor group. 25ms is a typical draw time, though many new screens can render a white field in 22 or 23ms. This has no visible effect on our motion tests, which show an average amount of blur. It can be mitigated when overdrive is set to medium. Gamers who need lightning-fast control response will want to look elsewhere, as the 84ms score will relegate the AOC to casual play only. In this category, BenQ’s PD3200U is one of the fastest 32” Ultra HD screens we’ve tested of late. We’ll only see true improvement when refresh rates go higher with DisplayPort 1.4. Yes, it is coming soon!

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: Best Professional Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: How To Choose A Monitor

MORE: All Monitor Content

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Immitem 03 October 2017 06:01
    I now know what my next monitor is!
    Reply
  • wintermute83 03 October 2017 11:28
    What consecuences that high lag have? Is it a dwal breaker for a power user? What about games that dont need fast responses ( lets say rts games)? Do you actually feel the lag while using the mouse in office apps?
    Reply
  • AgentLozen 03 October 2017 11:58
    The conclusion for this monitor really gets my mouth watering. It's a technically impressive piece of hardware.

    I lean towards the gaming end of the monitor spectrum so this one seems inappropriate for me. It's a shame that you can't find gaming monitors with professional color accuracy AND high frame rates + G.Sync. I understand that it's hard to couple those features together in one package.
    Reply
  • BulkZerker 03 October 2017 15:51
    @agentlozen

    "G.Sync"

    Found the problem in your wish list.
    Reply
  • extremepcs1 03 October 2017 19:14
    Shouldn't 16:9 be under the Con column?
    Reply
  • JonDol 04 October 2017 12:33
    @BULKZERKER: I wouldn't go so far to dream of G-/Free Sync but I'd start with something closer to the earth. To start of, such a monitor requires modern (read future proof if you wish) connectivity. Can't help but wonder why there is a VGA connector ? The required cable is not even capable to deliver 4K resolutions, nor is the hardware where that old connector is still present, like the AGP graphic cards. I could live with the DVI connector, if it is to support some older hardware but DP 1.2 and HDMI 1.4 are a step back to the past. I've bought my first Full HD monitor over a decade ago so ten years later I'm expecting a bit more in all areas, including the conectivity.
    Reply
  • Novell SysOp fire phasers 5 time 05 October 2017 17:29
    Why do I have to keep coming in here and correcting you about monitor technology? It even says right on the AOC site it is an FRC panel. 8+FRC. There will NEVER be a 10-bit VA panel.
    Reply
  • Novell SysOp fire phasers 5 time 05 October 2017 17:37
    And I'm telling you this one last time. You need a QUADRO card to edit 10-bit.
    Reply