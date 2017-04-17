Battlefield 1 Performance In DirectX 12: 29 Cards Tested

High-End PC, 3840x2160

Low Quality Preset

There aren’t as many cards capable of enjoyable performance at 3840x2160, so we combine the GeForce and Radeon products into one set of graphs.

Battlefield 1’s Low quality preset gives up a lot of the game’s great visuals, so we can’t imagine anyone would willingly combine high-end graphics and an expensive monitor, only to compromise detail for performance. It’s more likely that you’d dial down to 2560x1440 and maintain Medium or High quality. Nevertheless, our purpose here is establishing a baseline whereby all eight contenders serve up playable performance, and that’s exactly what we see before intensifying the workload.

Medium Quality Preset

The Radeon R9 Fury X and Fury both stumble as the benchmark begins, causing their low minimum frame rates. After recovering, though, the Fury X beats GeForce GTX 1070, while AMD’s vanilla Fury slots in above GeForce GTX Titan X (Maxwell) and 980 Ti.

Though all of the results might technically be considered usable, we wouldn’t be thrilled about playing at Medium details on the GTX 980 at frame rates in the mid-40s. QHD at the Ultra preset would look and feel much better.

High Quality Preset

Severe slow-downs at the beginning of our benchmark aren’t exclusive to Radeon cards. Here, the GeForce GTX 980 must sputter to life, causing a 13 FPS minimum frame rate. Regardless, by the time we select Battlefield 1’s High preset, most of these cards toe the line above and below 40 FPS. Only the GeForce GTX 1080 and Titan X (and the 1080 Ti, we assume) run smooth enough to keep most gamers happy.

Ultra Quality Preset

The most demanding settings we test at—3840x2160 using Ultra settings—are too severe for most single-GPU solutions. A Titan X or GeForce GTX 1080 Ti keeps you above 50 FPS through our benchmark run. The GeForce GTX 1080 maintains at least 40 FPS. Everything else falls into the 30s and below.



