Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

CUDA: iray Renderer + 3ds Max Results

Drivers Used

Driver Nvidia AMD Workstation 311.35 Not Supported Gaming 314.22 Not Supported

iray Renderer + 3ds Max

Despite somewhat worse performance, we're using iray for this benchmark category, since we don't have a V-Ray license. The performance results shouldn't be impacted, though, because both applications essentially do the same thing. Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan inches out the older GTX 580. This deserves respect. But it also reminds us how Nvidia's GeForce GTX 600-series was hobbled from the get-go in compute-oriented workloads. Due to their underlying architectures, both Kepler-based Quadro suffer the same fate. Interestingly, our overclocked Core i7-3770K fares well against Nvidia's Quadro 2000.