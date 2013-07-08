Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

CUDA: Blender Results

Drivers Used

Driver Nvidia AMD Workstation 310.90 Not Supported Gaming 314.22 Not Supported

Blender Performance

The results in Blender are similar to what we saw in iray. The margins between the top graphics cards’ performance numbers are larger, which is a sign of better optimization. Once again, only the Nvidia Quadro 2000 loses to the overclocked Core i7 with Hyper-Threading enabled, juggling eight threads at a time.

As opposed to iray, Blender can use both of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 690’s GPUs for rendering. It consequently pulls ahead of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 580. Nevertheless, the GeForce GTX Titan is way ahead of everything else. The workstation graphics cards again show that they aren’t cut out for these sorts of tasks.