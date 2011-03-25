System Builder Marathon, March 2011: $500 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat And F1 2010

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat

A quick glance suggests the current PC has a lead in this DirectX 11-based title. However, a closer look reveals it is edged out at 1920x1080 by the higher-overclocked December PC.

The results seem low for the current PC, and it's quite possible the Catalyst 11.1 drivers are to blame. We know S.T.A.L.K.E.R. isn’t well-threaded and is generally GPU-limited. So, if there is a processor-oriented advantage, it’s likely in favor of December’s higher-clocked Athlon II.

All of the configurations are fine, through, at 1680x1050. The overclocked December PC offers the best 1920x1080 performance, maintaining a 5 FPS lead in the demanding “Sun Shafts” test.

F1 2010

Another DirectX 11 title, F1 2010 appears heavily CPU/platform-limited, demonstrating a huge benefit in favor of the quad-core Phenom II. While the current machine breezes through these settings, the former triple-core Athlon II and GeForce GTX 460 combo really suffer at their stock settings, and don't stretch their legs much, even after significant overclocking.

Another blowout! The high-clocked December PC struggles, while the 3.4 GHz quad-core-enabled rig has enough CPU horsepower to see the mildly-overclocked Radeon HD 6850 become our limiting component.