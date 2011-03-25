Trending

System Builder Marathon, March 2011: $500 Gaming PC

Breaking The Bank

System Builder Marathon, March 2011: The Articles

Introduction

The conclusion of our December 2010 $500 PC story hinted exactly where I hoped to take this month’s gaming rig. Specifically, I was interested in an AMD Phenom II X4 quad-core processor paired with Radeon HD 6850 or GeForce GTX 460 (1 GB) graphics. However, I anticipated that pulling this off would likely mean building a $600 gaming machine, a move that would throw off our clean $500/$1000/$2000 dollar brackets. So, what sacrifices would be needed to keep this build on target?

$500 Gaming PC System Components

ComponentModelPrice
CPUAMD Phenom II X4 925$125
CPU CoolerAMD boxed heatsink/fan$0
MotherboardASRock M3A770DE$60
RAMG.Skill 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) DDR3-1333 (PC3 10600) Model F3-10666CL9D-4GBNS$40
GraphicsSapphire 100315L Radeon HD 6850 1 GB$170
Hard DriveSamsung Spinpoint F4 HD322GJ/U 320 GB SATA 3Gb/s$43
CaseXigmatek Asgard II B/O CPC-T45UE-U01$30
PowerAntec EarthWatts Green EA380D 380 W$40
OpticalLite-On 24x DVD Burner SATA iHAS 124-04$19
Total Price$527

Many of you enjoy quad-core computing on the cheap thanks to unlocked dormant cores on AMD’s X2 and X3 processors. But, since we’re only batting 60% on the unlocking front (with full system stability) in our System Builder Marathons, I wasn’t going to risk competing in a well-threaded application suite with anything less than four cores.

AMD has a few attractive quad-core offerings within range of this system’s budgetary constraints, and buying into one means setting aside at least $100 for an Athlon II X4 640. Fortunately, DDR3 is now super-cheap. Utilizing 4 GB, along with a familiar $60 Socket AM3 motherboard, leaves $300 for other components, paving the way for unprecedented graphics muscle at this price point without sacrificing PSU quality.

The Athlon II X4 640 is the perfect choice for assembling a true $500 Gaming PC. At the other end of the spectrum, the $145 Phenom II X4 955 Black Edition is even more appealing to enthusiasts like us who love to overclock without constraints. It offers a 3.2 GHz clock rate, an unlocked multiplier, 6 MB of shared L3 cache, and a fairly decent heatpipe-based boxed cooler.

While it's not worth sacrificing graphics muscle or bumping us all the way up to another $550 build, I was willing to break the bank and get my hands on the cheapest quad-core Phenom II with abundant L3 cache: the X4 925.

