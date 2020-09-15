Corsair H150i Elite Capellix Review: iCue-Controlled Excellence

Priced at $180 at release, the Corsair H150i Elite Capellix offers top-tier 360 cooling performance with integrated system monitoring and management in an off-the shelf, single box solution.

Corsair's new H150i Elite Capellix is creating a bit of buzz, but not just for the reasons you might initially think when we mention the words ‘new AIO cooler.’ The H150i Elite Capellix’s performance aligns well with other 360mm AIO coolers in the marketplace. And Corsair adds value by including a Commander CORE hub / control module that provides system builders the flexibility to extend control and management of their PC beyond that of the cooler.



Similar modules from Corsair cost about $75 on their own. That makes the H150i Elite Capellix a surprisingly solid value for those already invested in iCue devices or those willing to take the leap for great cooling and simple integrated system monitoring and control. Oh, and the Capellix RGB lights on the pump look good, too.

Corsair H150i Elite Capellix Specifications

Thickness 1.125" / 28.6mm, (2.25" / 57.15mm w/fans) Width 4.75" / 120mm Depth 15.75" / 400.1mm Pump Height 2.125" / 54.0mm Speed Controller BIOS/Software Cooling Fans (3) 120 x 25mm Connectors (3) 4-Pin PWM, (3) 3-Pin aRGB, (1) 3-pin tach Weight 56.4 oz / 1598g Intel Sockets 115x, 1200, 2011x, 2066 AMD Sockets AMD AM4, sTR4, sTRX4 Warranty 5 years Web Price $180

Features

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Corsair H150i Elite Capellix comes equipped to support AMD AM4, Threadripper TR4 (gen1 and 2) as well as the new Threadripper sTRX4 socket. On the Intel side, the H150i Elite is compatible with Intel 1200, 115x, 2066 and 2011x. Also included is an extra, interchangeable Corsair logo faceplate, interlocking mounting brackets and typical retention hardware. A Commander CORE RGB / fan /pump control module rounds out the accessory list as a welcomed addition for users hoping to add a bit more control to their system.

Corsair covers the H150i Elite Capellix with a 5-year warranty.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The top of the H150i Capellix features only the Corsair logo as part of a clear top with opaque backing. Behind the face, 33 RGB LED lighting nodes sit in wait to provide the color palette to match your system scheme. A pair of 90-degree swivel fittings allow for adjustment and orientation of the nylon-sleeved tubing for the cooler.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The interchangeable face plates are easily swapped using the included hex key and four set screws, with each top providing a different pattern for RBG lighting to shine through.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The base of the H150i Elite Capellix features a brushed copper cold plate which arrives with a patch of pre-applied thermal compound. The inside of the cold plate makes use of a set of dense, micro-skivved cooling fins to the tune of 128 fins per inch.

Pump control and management exists as a multi-pin connector cable and 3-pin power/tach header. The multi-pin cable connects to the Commander CORE control module for pump management and RGB control.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cooling plate of the H150i Elite Capellix is only just slightly convex, which allows for thermal paste contact to spread evenly when the cooler is being installed.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A consistent contact patch is easily achieved when evenly tensioning the mounting screws in a typical x-pattern, which is recommended for nearly every CPU cooler install, liquid and alike.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Commander CORE module is similar to Corsair’s Commander Pro, but is focused primarily on the H-series pump management by use of the multi-pin connector. A set of six (6) each PWM and RGB headers adorn each side of the Commander CORE module, which provides enough expansion for a few other Corsair fans or RGB components.

The CORE module pulls power from a SATA 12v connection, while data is interfaced to a motherboard 9-pin USB header.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A trio of 120mm ML120 RGB fans provide the delivery of cool air over the H150i Elite Cappelix 360mm radiator and are rated up to 2400 RPM. Fans speeds are managed via 4-pin PWM, whereas the 8 LEDs per fan are handled by a 4-pin Corsair RGB clip connector.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Corsair H150i Elite Capellix uses of a 360mm aluminum radiator for a large thermal exchange surface area. Having this extra volume allows for the cooler to effectively discharge more heat during sustained processing, while also allowing for optimized performance curves to make use of lower fan RPMs and quieter operation under light loads.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Installation of the Corsair H150i Elite Capellix is relatively straightforward, provided your chassis has the room to support a 360mm AIO cooler. Setup of the Commander CORE control module requires only minor planning to provide enough space for fan and lighting connections, as well as SATA power.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Usage and setup of iCUE is relatively easy for new users, although we always recommend reading the included documentation as well as FAQs and information on the company website. iCUE provides the capability to manage fan and pump performance profiles, RGB lighting options, as well as hardware and system management with logging.

If you are familiar with other Corsair/iCUE product setups, the Commander CORE configuration for the H150i Elite Capellix should come quite naturally.