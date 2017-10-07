Corsair HX1000 PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the HX1000's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The HX1000's overall performance is pretty high. In fact, it scores notably higher than the HX1000i, which doesn't use in-cable capacitors for better ripple suppression.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Corsair's price tag is good, allowing the HX1000 to achieve a high performance per dollar score.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Thanks to its different platform, the HX1200 achieves lower noise output than today's subject.

Still, the HX1000 is very quiet. If you want something even quieter, though, check out the RM1000i or HX1000i semi-digital units.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

The overall efficiency of the HX1000 is satisfactory. However, units with lower 80 PLUS levels (Gold) do beat it with higher efficiency scores. Consider, however, that EVGA's 1000 G3 has a very inefficient 5VSB circuit, while the Seasonic Prime Gold 1000 is noisy.



