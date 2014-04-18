Dell UltraSharp 24 Ultra HD Monitor: The $1300 UP2414Q

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%). This provides a more realistic view of color accuracy.

As in the grayscale and gamma tests, we attempt to improve upon the UP2414Q's out-of-box performance by using the Custom mode and its CMS. Like the UP3214Q, there is no color luminance control; only saturation and hue can be changed. That wasn't a problem with the 32-inch screen. But on the 24-inch model, we didn’t fare as well.

The CIE chart shows why it’s important to measure multiple saturation levels. I was able to bring the 100-percent (outermost) points in line. However, the 20-, 40-, 60-, and 80-percent levels remain the same. That means only the brightest colors are affected. The rest of the gamut is generally under-saturated, especially in the blue/magenta/red portion of the triangle. Luminance values are also quite high for all colors at all saturations.

Luckily, there is a fix.

By simply switching to Adobe RGB mode, we are able to clean things up nicely. The CIE chart still shows slight under-saturation, but at least it’s within visible tolerances. And check out that luminance chart! It doesn’t get any better. The resulting errors are all below three Delta E.

Now, let’s see how it stacks up against the competition.

You can't make any color adjustments in Adobe RGB mode, but an error of only 1.75 Delta E means you don’t really need to. When you use the Custom mode, the CMS can only get the error down to 3.55 Delta E, which is of no benefit to users looking for a monitor with pro-grade accuracy. The sRGB color gamut measures about the same. Both numbers meet Dell’s factory calibration results.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998

There are basically two categories of displays in use today: those that conform to the sRGB/Rec. 709 standard like HDTVs, and wide-gamut panels that show as much as 100 percent of the Adobe RGB 1998 spec. We use Gamutvision to calculate the gamut volume, based on an ICC profile created from our actual measurements. The chart shows the percentage of both sRGB and Adobe RGB 1998 gamuts.

This is the best gamut volume result we’ve recorded to date. Some users prefer to rate a display’s color performance with this metric rather than Delta E. If you’re looking for a perfect 100-percent figure for both Adobe RGB and sRGB, the UP2414Q comes closer than anything else we’ve tested.