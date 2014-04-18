Trending

Dell UltraSharp 24 Ultra HD Monitor: The $1300 UP2414Q

By

Dell now offers three Ultra HD monitors for your consideration. We tested the 32-inch UP3214Q last month. Today, we’re looking at the 24-inch UP2414Q. Despite its smaller size, this is still a $1000+ display. Can Dell make the trade-off worthwhile?

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%). This provides a more realistic view of color accuracy.

As in the grayscale and gamma tests, we attempt to improve upon the UP2414Q's out-of-box performance by using the Custom mode and its CMS. Like the UP3214Q, there is no color luminance control; only saturation and hue can be changed. That wasn't a problem with the 32-inch screen. But on the 24-inch model, we didn’t fare as well.

The CIE chart shows why it’s important to measure multiple saturation levels. I was able to bring the 100-percent (outermost) points in line. However, the 20-, 40-, 60-, and 80-percent levels remain the same. That means only the brightest colors are affected. The rest of the gamut is generally under-saturated, especially in the blue/magenta/red portion of the triangle. Luminance values are also quite high for all colors at all saturations.

Luckily, there is a fix.

By simply switching to Adobe RGB mode, we are able to clean things up nicely. The CIE chart still shows slight under-saturation, but at least it’s within visible tolerances. And check out that luminance chart! It doesn’t get any better. The resulting errors are all below three Delta E.

Now, let’s see how it stacks up against the competition.

You can't make any color adjustments in Adobe RGB mode, but an error of only 1.75 Delta E means you don’t really need to. When you use the Custom mode, the CMS can only get the error down to 3.55 Delta E, which is of no benefit to users looking for a monitor with pro-grade accuracy. The sRGB color gamut measures about the same. Both numbers meet Dell’s factory calibration results.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998

There are basically two categories of displays in use today: those that conform to the sRGB/Rec. 709 standard like HDTVs, and wide-gamut panels that show as much as 100 percent of the Adobe RGB 1998 spec. We use Gamutvision to calculate the gamut volume, based on an ICC profile created from our actual measurements. The chart shows the percentage of both sRGB and Adobe RGB 1998 gamuts.

This is the best gamut volume result we’ve recorded to date. Some users prefer to rate a display’s color performance with this metric rather than Delta E. If you’re looking for a perfect 100-percent figure for both Adobe RGB and sRGB, the UP2414Q comes closer than anything else we’ve tested.

22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dweezled 18 April 2014 06:52
    This is a joke right? Dell making yet another mockery of the monitor market.

    Why oh why when you can get the latest 10-bit AH-IPS technology in the 2560 x 1600 30" Crossover Black Tune 30x for $700?

    Reply
  • s3anister 18 April 2014 08:14
    13121759 said:
    This is a joke right? Dell making yet another mockery of the monitor market.

    Why oh why when you can get the latest 10-bit AH-IPS technology in the 2560 x 1600 30" Crossover Black Tune 30x for $700?

    You obviously miss the point of this monitor. The whole point of a 24" 4K monitor is the pixel density. The fact that it's 8-bit and not 10-bit probably isn't going to bother a whole ton of people and if 4K and 10-bit is what you need than you'd be looking at the Dell Ultrasharp UP3214Q anyway. http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/ultrasharp-32-up3214q-review,3744-7.html
    Reply
  • voltagetoe 18 April 2014 11:07
    Tom's should review Samsung's cheap 4k monitor instead of stuff like this.
    Reply
  • Treynolds416 18 April 2014 13:35
    I love the super indepth articles you guys do, but it would be nice if you also did more reviews about less expensive things, like cases. I mean, it's interesting to read about a $1k monitor but it would be more helpful to more people if you did a case roundup or a higher volume of reviews about them. You don't have to stop making monitor reviews or anything because it's certainly not hurting anyone, but it seems like there are more articles about expensive monitors that most people can't buy/don't have a use for in lieu of articles about more fundamental pieces of computer hardware.
    Just my two cents
    Reply
  • gadgety 18 April 2014 14:03
    $1300 for a simple panel is a joke, specially when "From our experience so far, these 4K monitors work well, but still have some maturing to do." Thank you for the straightforward, no nonsense review. I'll wait.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 18 April 2014 15:05
    Ahh, 24" 4k monitors are a reality now. Antialiasing in games is soon to be a thing of the past. Which is relieving, because that makes the task on graphics cards a lot more manageable.
    Reply
  • xenol 18 April 2014 16:08
    (quote thing isn't working for me)
    "Ahh, 24" 4k monitors are a reality now. Antialiasing in games is soon to be a thing of the past. Which is relieving, because that makes the task on graphics cards a lot more manageable. "

    It actually makes it worse if not does nothing. 4K is the equivalent, almost, of 1080p using SSAAx4. MSAA is a lot cheaper and most games are resorting to FXAA or MLAA because it's incredibly cheap, works with any rendering method (Deferred rendering doesn't play nice with MSAA), and the quality is almost as good.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 18 April 2014 22:09
    4K is the equivalent, almost, of 1080p using SSAAx4.

    And modern graphics cards can handle that kind of workload. So, since they're basically equivalent, it isn't a lot more to ask of cards to do 4k without any AA.
    Reply
  • soldier44 18 April 2014 22:25
    LOL 24" yeh right for that price, make it 30 inches at 4K for that price and i'll bite.
    Reply
  • dark_lord69 18 April 2014 22:57
    DOES IT SUCK YO' D***?
    ...
    I didn't think so... Not worth the money...
    Reply