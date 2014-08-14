Five Z97 Express Motherboards, $160 To $220, Reviewed

C7Z97-OCE Software
Supermicro relies solely on Intel's XTU (Extreme Tuning Utility) for overclocking within Windows, and includes the standard version on its driver and application disc.
Coming from the server and workstation world, the company's own software looks like it was lifted from a professional management suite. SuperDoctor III client monitors the important input voltage levels and several thermal diodes, but does not monitor the CPU’s internal core voltage.
SuperDoctor III also includes remote management, but I wasn’t able to get past the VeriSign security warning in Windows 8. The “Yes, No, Always” buttons weren’t clickable, and the tab key only switched between the warning pop-up and actual Web page.
My thoughts you can find the hero board within that price range quite easy. http://pcpartpicker.com/part/asus-motherboard-maximusviihero
I'm buying the Asus Z97i-plus because it just mount a 2x M.2 2280 and 2260, and all other connectivity goodness, uninterested in overclocking unless the broadwell i5 K consume less than 90W :D
stunned at how tiny even the packing box is. :D Just pairing it up with a G3258
initially to see how it behaves. Pondering a GTX 750 Ti, but kinda hoping NVIDIA
will release a newer version in Sept.
Ian.
Better audio quality.
Better MOF-SETs.
Better inductors.
ROG BIOS.
Generally ROG boards have better quality parts.
But in the end we need the reviewers (like you) to review as many products as they can, so we can see the performance difference between them.