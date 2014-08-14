Five Z97 Express Motherboards, $160 To $220, Reviewed

C7Z97-OCE Software

Supermicro relies solely on Intel's XTU (Extreme Tuning Utility) for overclocking within Windows, and includes the standard version on its driver and application disc.

Coming from the server and workstation world, the company's own software looks like it was lifted from a professional management suite. SuperDoctor III client monitors the important input voltage levels and several thermal diodes, but does not monitor the CPU’s internal core voltage.

SuperDoctor III also includes remote management, but I wasn’t able to get past the VeriSign security warning in Windows 8. The “Yes, No, Always” buttons weren’t clickable, and the tab key only switched between the warning pop-up and actual Web page.