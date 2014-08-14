Five Z97 Express Motherboards, $160 To $220, Reviewed

Results: 3D Games

Asus establishes a slight lead in Battlefield 4, but Gigabyte catches up in Grid 2. Differences this large can still occur by chance in games, so we need to examine the other two titles before drawing any conclusions.

Arma 3 demonstrates high variability, but Gigabyte’s score still stands out as likely being beyond that normal range. As we look a little further towards Far Cry 3, we see that Gigabyte’s default overclock breaks new ground in the game’s most CPU-limited lower setting.