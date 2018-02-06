Which GPU Is Best for Mining Ethereum? AMD and Nvidia Cards, Tested

Results: Modifying GPU Frequency
While the Ethash algorithm is more sensitive to graphics memory performance than GPU clock rate, a certain amount of compute power is still necessary. Therefore, we thought it would be interesting to measure how the GPU's frequency affects hash rate, and, by consequence, the graphics card's power consumption. After all, with GPU voltage tied directly to each chip's clock rate, reducing both generally facilitates a nice savings in power. That might not mean much in a gaming PC, but mining rigs with lots of graphics cards under full load are particularly sensitive to power, heat, and cooling.
Power measurements were taken at the wall outlet by subtracting the rest of the system's consumption (observed to be 45W) under load. By maintaining the same scale on different charts, we're able to draw comparisons between cards.
Preliminary Observations
- Even reduced to a minimum of ~400 MHz, the GeForce GTX 1060's GPU frequency is still higher than the point at which hashing performance starts dropping. To further improve performance/watt, you'd probably need to manipulate the card's power target.
- The consumption of MSI's GeForce GTX 1060 6GB doesn't vary much at all. This can be blamed on the GPU's voltage, which remains constant regardless of the GP106's clock rate.
Analysis
- The hash rate does not drop as GPU frequency is lowered. This holds true up to a certain point, after which the processor's compute performance cannot keep up. From there, it becomes possible to dial in an optimal clock rate (and optimal voltage) for each card's GPU, minimizing power consumption as much as possible and maximizing efficiency.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to find a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB that'll take an aggressive GPU underclock and bring its voltage down as far as possible. If you pick a Radeon card instead, manually set the GPU frequency to ~1 GHz, though it may be necessary to aim higher if you choose to overclock the graphics memory.
fat chance.
A titan V would have handily crushed any of the cards here with its 70+ MH/s Eth rate.
https://hothardware.com/reviews/nvidia-titan-v-volta-gv100-gpu-review?page=5
But when it comes to making your money back you use:
Cost of graphics card / Megahashes per second (Easy to understand formula, real formula at the bottom)
For the Geforce 1060 that comes out to roughly
$400 / 25MH/s or 16 dollars per megahash (I was able to buy 4 1060s for about $300 each a few months ago. Score!!!)
For the Geforce Titan V that comes out to roughly
$5000 / 82MH/s or 61 dollars per megahash.
As you can see it would take at least 3.8 times as long for a Titan V to pay itself off, not including the power cost.
This isn't the most true comparison due to not taking power into account, but still gives an easily understandable way of seeing why a $5000 GPU isn't worth mining with.
You could have simply bought 3 Geforce 1060s and had a similar hash rate for cheaper.
The goal here being to make back the price of the graphics cards, then everything else is gravy.
Ideally I would have used the formula of
Cost of graphics card / Spreadsheet calculated monthly income taking power and other fluctuations into account.
to calculate on average how long a graphics card would take to pay itself off.
You can also use the calculator on https://whattomine.com/ to quickly calculate the "Spreadsheet calculated monthly income"
Tom's gave you all the information needed for you to decide whether to mine or not.
Let me paint it a bit simpler.
Lets assume you believe the price of Ethereum is going to stay at what it is today, currently $709, forever.
Plugging in all that information into whattomine.com gives us:
https://whattomine.com/coins/151-eth-ethash?utf8=%E2%9C%93&hr=22.5&p=90.0&fee=1.0&cost=0.06&hcost=400&commit=Calculate
(0.06$/kWh is my power cost in my area)
Or $38.78 monthly profit or a 309 day repayment.
If you are confident that Ethereum's price will stay the same or maybe even rise then you could expect to recoup your $400 purchase in at max 309 days.
If 309 days is too long to wait or you are unsure about cryptocurrencies then stay out of the water.
I don't think that Tom's is going to advance mining much; our longtime enthusiast members mostly won't get into it and it's widely enough known already. A little extra knowledge for those of us on the sidelines and, who knows, maybe miners will concentrate on the most efficient cards and the price of the rest will go down. Not an issue for me, I'm running a fanless GT430, so what do I care about current prices?