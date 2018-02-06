Which GPU Is Best for Mining Ethereum? AMD and Nvidia Cards, Tested

The Holy Grail: The Most Efficient Cards For Mining
Here's the most important graph of our experiment:
If we focus exclusively on efficiency, the ranking changes drastically. Now the GeForce GTX 1060s are the most compelling, with 3.05W consumed per MH/s, at worst, after optimizations. The 6GB Asus card beats MSI's, if only because it accommodates a lower GPU frequency, and therefore a lower voltage.
Even though Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1060 looks like your best option, we cannot forget that it has only 3GB of GDDR5. This is going to be a problem very soon, so it's time to start looking beyond cards with less than 4GB of memory.
We're pleasantly surprised by the Radeon RX 560 cards, which nearly match the efficiency of Nvidia's best GeForce cards by dipping as low as 3.29W per MH/s for MSI's model with a modified BIOS. Asus' RX 570 Strix isn't a bad choice either, hitting 4.09W per MH/s after our BIOS modifications. Last, the mining-optimized Sapphire Radeon RX 470 is tuned perfectly from the factory. We couldn't make the card any more efficient.
A titan V would have handily crushed any of the cards here with its 70+ MH/s Eth rate.
https://hothardware.com/reviews/nvidia-titan-v-volta-gv100-gpu-review?page=5
But when it comes to making your money back you use:
Cost of graphics card / Megahashes per second (Easy to understand formula, real formula at the bottom)
For the Geforce 1060 that comes out to roughly
$400 / 25MH/s or 16 dollars per megahash (I was able to buy 4 1060s for about $300 each a few months ago. Score!!!)
For the Geforce Titan V that comes out to roughly
$5000 / 82MH/s or 61 dollars per megahash.
As you can see it would take at least 3.8 times as long for a Titan V to pay itself off, not including the power cost.
This isn't the most true comparison due to not taking power into account, but still gives an easily understandable way of seeing why a $5000 GPU isn't worth mining with.
You could have simply bought 3 Geforce 1060s and had a similar hash rate for cheaper.
The goal here being to make back the price of the graphics cards, then everything else is gravy.
Ideally I would have used the formula of
Cost of graphics card / Spreadsheet calculated monthly income taking power and other fluctuations into account.
to calculate on average how long a graphics card would take to pay itself off.
You can also use the calculator on https://whattomine.com/ to quickly calculate the "Spreadsheet calculated monthly income"
Tom's gave you all the information needed for you to decide whether to mine or not.
Let me paint it a bit simpler.
Lets assume you believe the price of Ethereum is going to stay at what it is today, currently $709, forever.
Plugging in all that information into whattomine.com gives us:
https://whattomine.com/coins/151-eth-ethash?utf8=%E2%9C%93&hr=22.5&p=90.0&fee=1.0&cost=0.06&hcost=400&commit=Calculate
(0.06$/kWh is my power cost in my area)
Or $38.78 monthly profit or a 309 day repayment.
If you are confident that Ethereum's price will stay the same or maybe even rise then you could expect to recoup your $400 purchase in at max 309 days.
If 309 days is too long to wait or you are unsure about cryptocurrencies then stay out of the water.
I don't think that Tom's is going to advance mining much; our longtime enthusiast members mostly won't get into it and it's widely enough known already. A little extra knowledge for those of us on the sidelines and, who knows, maybe miners will concentrate on the most efficient cards and the price of the rest will go down. Not an issue for me, I'm running a fanless GT430, so what do I care about current prices?