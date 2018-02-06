Which GPU Is Best for Mining Ethereum? AMD and Nvidia Cards, Tested

The Holy Grail: The Most Efficient Cards For Mining

Here's the most important graph of our experiment:

If we focus exclusively on efficiency, the ranking changes drastically. Now the GeForce GTX 1060s are the most compelling, with 3.05W consumed per MH/s, at worst, after optimizations. The 6GB Asus card beats MSI's, if only because it accommodates a lower GPU frequency, and therefore a lower voltage.

Even though Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1060 looks like your best option, we cannot forget that it has only 3GB of GDDR5. This is going to be a problem very soon, so it's time to start looking beyond cards with less than 4GB of memory.

We're pleasantly surprised by the Radeon RX 560 cards, which nearly match the efficiency of Nvidia's best GeForce cards by dipping as low as 3.29W per MH/s for MSI's model with a modified BIOS. Asus' RX 570 Strix isn't a bad choice either, hitting 4.09W per MH/s after our BIOS modifications. Last, the mining-optimized Sapphire Radeon RX 470 is tuned perfectly from the factory. We couldn't make the card any more efficient.

