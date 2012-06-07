System Builder Marathon, June 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: Productivity
This page isn’t going to be pretty either. So, let me stop here and offer my apologies to Thomas Soderstrom, the author of the Day 4 coverage will need to radically adjust his comparison scales to include our $500 build’s lackluster productivity performance.
On the flip side, he should be happy that his speedy $2000 build took just a fraction of the time to complete these workloads running on my Celeron-based machine.
The Celeron G530 suffers more than just a frequency disadvantage, trailing the Core i3 build by 38% in 3ds Max and a whopping 46% in ABBYY FineReader. Image processing times in Photoshop, however, are only three points off the 27.3% reduction in processor frequency.
The $500 machine turns in 77% of last quarter's performance in WinRAR, 74% in WiZip, but just 57% in 7-Zip.
The assumption is that, out of our three compression utilities, only 7-Zip appears to favor the Core i3's inclusion of Hyper-Threading support, more cache, and higher memory bandwidth.
I did notice one thing when I compared this build with my system - mine idles at 48-52 watts, too, and I use a 500W S12II. I think right-sizing the PSU will add to the efficiency. A 350w PSU is my bet for bringing the idle power draw closer to the 20% mark of the PSU rating where efficiency starts to pick up (as per 80plus requirements). I say 350w because whoever gets this will likely want to upgrade the CPU to something beefier sooner or later. Nah, sooner!
Thanks for the feedback though. I'm actually surprised given the balance of the system, that people would desire to see aggressive GPU overclocking.