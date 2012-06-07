System Builder Marathon, June 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: Productivity

This page isn’t going to be pretty either. So, let me stop here and offer my apologies to Thomas Soderstrom, the author of the Day 4 coverage will need to radically adjust his comparison scales to include our $500 build’s lackluster productivity performance.

On the flip side, he should be happy that his speedy $2000 build took just a fraction of the time to complete these workloads running on my Celeron-based machine.

The Celeron G530 suffers more than just a frequency disadvantage, trailing the Core i3 build by 38% in 3ds Max and a whopping 46% in ABBYY FineReader. Image processing times in Photoshop, however, are only three points off the 27.3% reduction in processor frequency.

The $500 machine turns in 77% of last quarter's performance in WinRAR, 74% in WiZip, but just 57% in 7-Zip.

The assumption is that, out of our three compression utilities, only 7-Zip appears to favor the Core i3's inclusion of Hyper-Threading support, more cache, and higher memory bandwidth.