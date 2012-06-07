System Builder Marathon, June 2012: $500 Gaming PC

CPU And Cooler
Processor: Intel Celeron G530
The 2.4 GHz Celeron G530 is the least-expensive dual-core CPU available for Intel's LGA 1155 interface, and it's the most affordable desktop processor I’d consider for any gaming build.
An additional $20 could have landed us a Pentium G620, which would contribute an extra 200 MHz and 1 MB of shared L3 cache, totaling 3 MB. It still would have been a dual-core chip, though, with a fixed clock rate and DDR3-1066 memory controller. We would have missed Turbo Boost and Hyper-Threading technologies still.
CPU Cooler: Intel Retail Boxed Heat Sink And Fan
The boxed cooler consists of a familiar orb-style aluminum heat sink, a low speed PWM-controlled fan, and a push-pin mounting bracket. It's nothing fancy, but it gets the job done in light of this platform's inability to overclock.
any enthusiast with limited budget would want to maximize his core clocks with higher voltages.. the card can keep cool by increasing the fan speed.
More noise for a gaming session is acceptable.
pun intended ? ;)
Diablo 3 maxes out at 60fps with occasional dips down to ~30fps when getting mobbed on hell. As for SC2, frame rates for me tended to be around 35fps on average with everything maxed out at 1920x1080 for both games.
While not the first chips I had overclocked, those slot 1 Celeron's gave me the incurable OC bug! *dreams of G530K*
I did notice one thing when I compared this build with my system - mine idles at 48-52 watts, too, and I use a 500W S12II. I think right-sizing the PSU will add to the efficiency. A 350w PSU is my bet for bringing the idle power draw closer to the 20% mark of the PSU rating where efficiency starts to pick up (as per 80plus requirements). I say 350w because whoever gets this will likely want to upgrade the CPU to something beefier sooner or later. Nah, sooner!
Thanks, Paul! for tackling love and system-building with reckless abandon.
Thanks for the feedback though. I'm actually surprised given the balance of the system, that people would desire to see aggressive GPU overclocking.