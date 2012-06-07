System Builder Marathon, June 2012: $500 Gaming PC

CPU And Cooler

Processor: Intel Celeron G530

The 2.4 GHz Celeron G530 is the least-expensive dual-core CPU available for Intel's LGA 1155 interface, and it's the most affordable desktop processor I’d consider for any gaming build.

An additional $20 could have landed us a Pentium G620, which would contribute an extra 200 MHz and 1 MB of shared L3 cache, totaling 3 MB. It still would have been a dual-core chip, though, with a fixed clock rate and DDR3-1066 memory controller. We would have missed Turbo Boost and Hyper-Threading technologies still.

CPU Cooler: Intel Retail Boxed Heat Sink And Fan

The boxed cooler consists of a familiar orb-style aluminum heat sink, a low speed PWM-controlled fan, and a push-pin mounting bracket. It's nothing fancy, but it gets the job done in light of this platform's inability to overclock.