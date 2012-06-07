System Builder Marathon, June 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Motherboard And Memory
Motherboard: Gigabyte GA-H61MA-D3V
Gigabyte's microATX H61MA-D3V separates itself from less expensive H61 Express-based boards with features like a 16-lane PCI Express slot capable of accommodating an Ivy Bridge processor and running at third-gen data rates, two USB 3.0 connectors, two SATA 6Gb/s ports enabled by a Marvell add-in controller, an all-solid capacitor design, and Gigabyte’s UEFI DualBIOS technology. Available with a $10 savings this month, I couldn't see spending any less on the system’s platform.
Memory: 4 GB Pareema DDR3-1333 MD313C80809L2
The Celeron G530’s memory controller limits data rates to 1066 MT/s, so we looked to spend as little as possible on system RAM. Compatible 4 GB kits started at $20. And while the one we chose may not be well-known, it is earning high-enough ratings from Newegg's customers that we felt comfortable giving it a shot. We’ll be underclocking this RAM, hoping for lower latencies.
any enthusiast with limited budget would want to maximize his core clocks with higher voltages.. the card can keep cool by increasing the fan speed.
More noise for a gaming session is acceptable.
pun intended ? ;)
Diablo 3 maxes out at 60fps with occasional dips down to ~30fps when getting mobbed on hell. As for SC2, frame rates for me tended to be around 35fps on average with everything maxed out at 1920x1080 for both games.
While not the first chips I had overclocked, those slot 1 Celeron's gave me the incurable OC bug! *dreams of G530K*
I did notice one thing when I compared this build with my system - mine idles at 48-52 watts, too, and I use a 500W S12II. I think right-sizing the PSU will add to the efficiency. A 350w PSU is my bet for bringing the idle power draw closer to the 20% mark of the PSU rating where efficiency starts to pick up (as per 80plus requirements). I say 350w because whoever gets this will likely want to upgrade the CPU to something beefier sooner or later. Nah, sooner!
Thanks, Paul! for tackling love and system-building with reckless abandon.
Thanks for the feedback though. I'm actually surprised given the balance of the system, that people would desire to see aggressive GPU overclocking.