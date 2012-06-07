System Builder Marathon, June 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Motherboard And Memory

Motherboard: Gigabyte GA-H61MA-D3V

Gigabyte's microATX H61MA-D3V separates itself from less expensive H61 Express-based boards with features like a 16-lane PCI Express slot capable of accommodating an Ivy Bridge processor and running at third-gen data rates, two USB 3.0 connectors, two SATA 6Gb/s ports enabled by a Marvell add-in controller, an all-solid capacitor design, and Gigabyte’s UEFI DualBIOS technology. Available with a $10 savings this month, I couldn't see spending any less on the system’s platform.

Memory: 4 GB Pareema DDR3-1333 MD313C80809L2

The Celeron G530’s memory controller limits data rates to 1066 MT/s, so we looked to spend as little as possible on system RAM. Compatible 4 GB kits started at $20. And while the one we chose may not be well-known, it is earning high-enough ratings from Newegg's customers that we felt comfortable giving it a shot. We’ll be underclocking this RAM, hoping for lower latencies.

