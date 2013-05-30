The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Single-Card Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

It looks like our platform jams up around the 100 FPS mark, but the GeForce GTX 770 can’t quite get there. In fact, it’s only a little quicker than the GeForce GTX 680 in this title; AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition is about 9% quicker than the new Nvidia board.

Even the GeForce GTX 580 maintains more than 50 FPS in our Skyrim test. None of these cards struggle.

The Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition and GeForce GTX 770 both deliver chart-topping sub-1 ms frame time variance.