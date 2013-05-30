The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Single-Card Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
It looks like our platform jams up around the 100 FPS mark, but the GeForce GTX 770 can’t quite get there. In fact, it’s only a little quicker than the GeForce GTX 680 in this title; AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition is about 9% quicker than the new Nvidia board.
Even the GeForce GTX 580 maintains more than 50 FPS in our Skyrim test. None of these cards struggle.
The Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition and GeForce GTX 770 both deliver chart-topping sub-1 ms frame time variance.
Kind of an expected performance increase. Seeing overclocked GTX 680 review was conclusive enough unless you've never seen one. Never expected this card to be getting the Smart Buy award though to be completely honest.
Hey, how about another title for the review?
- GTX 680 Gets a New Cooler, BIOS Update and Price Drop! -
No? I'll think of a better one...
Less noise than 7970GE.
Runs cooler than 7970GE.
Same FPS as 7970GE.
$50 less cost.
Yeah indeed, why to get the Smart Buy award I wonder...
Agreed. Sapphire 7970 Ghz ftw <3