The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Multi-GPU Results: Tomb Raider
A pair of GeForce GTX 770s lands between the 780s and AMD’s Radeon HD 7990. Though, when it comes to average frame rates, the 770s, 7990, and GeForce GTX 680s are all pretty much identical.
When we spread frame rates out over time, the second-to-last-place GeForce GTX 690 actually appears more consistent than the Radeon HD 7990, which spikes as high as 110 FPS, but then drops as low as 20. The GeForce GTX 770s we’re benchmarking today peak just north of 100 FPS and don’t drop any lower than 40, yielding what I’d consider to be a superior experience that should reflect in the frame time variance numbers.
And there’s the smoking gun. The variance you experience between the time it takes to render one frame and then the next does matter, as we all know. Two GeForce GTX 770s, at worst, are in the 2 ms range of difference. The pace between frames is even, so even when frame rate drops, frames are being delivered at a consistent interval. The Radeon HD 7990’s average is higher at 2.2 ms, and at worst, variance spikes at almost 20 ms.
Kind of an expected performance increase. Seeing overclocked GTX 680 review was conclusive enough unless you've never seen one. Never expected this card to be getting the Smart Buy award though to be completely honest.
Hey, how about another title for the review?
- GTX 680 Gets a New Cooler, BIOS Update and Price Drop! -
No? I'll think of a better one...
Less noise than 7970GE.
Runs cooler than 7970GE.
Same FPS as 7970GE.
$50 less cost.
Yeah indeed, why to get the Smart Buy award I wonder...
Agreed. Sapphire 7970 Ghz ftw <3