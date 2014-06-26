System Builder Marathon, Q2 2014: A Balanced High-End Build

Power Supply, Case, And SSD
PSU: Rosewill HIVE-750
I don’t often get time to read reviews elsewhere. But the moderators of Tom's Hardware's community do a great job of staying up to date. How else would I have learned that Newegg’s house brand, Rosewill, is a distributor of high-end Sirtec-made 750 W power supplies?
This might not be one of the most talked-about PSUs out there, but anything close to the top is tempting when you're on a constrained budget. And that’s what this 80 PLUS Bronze-rated model is supposed to be, saving us $50 compared to the 80 PLUS Gold-rated unit we used last time.
Case: Cooler Master Storm Scout 2 Advanced
Cooler Master’s Storm Scout 2 Advanced received an honorable mention in our 11-way shoot-out as a top gaming case, coming up shy of the competition because it didn't have the eight expansion cut-outs needed for high-end graphics in a motherboard's bottom PCIe slot. Also, it wasn't selling at the lowest price given its performance level.
The bottom PCIe slot of Asus' Z97-A isn't ideal for high-end graphics cards, so that didn't turn me off of Cooler Master's Storm Scout 2 Advanced. I instead noticed that the case was slightly less expensive than the winner of my round-up. Also, I remembered this enclosure being fairly sturdy. And I considered the practicality of a top-mounted carrying handle.
SSD: Samsung 840 EVO 250 GB
Samsung’s EVO drives earned our value award a year ago, and the 250 GB model continues to pop up in our Best SSDs For The Money column. Who am I to argue?
Besides being fast and cheap, the 250 GB 840 EVO is also the perfect capacity SSD for our test suite, which includes tens of gigabytes of work files and several large game installations.
was multicore enhancement enabled for both the q1 $1600(asrock z87 pro3) and this quarter's high end pc(asus z97-a)? did it affect the heat output? asus keeps m.c.e. enabled by default. i can't see any other factors atm.
all 3 builds look very well-performing this quarter. looking forward to the perf-value analysis.
The last time I checked the "Samsung 840 EVO MZ-7TE250BW" wasn't an HDD, and nobody wanted us to run OS/2 on a modern gaming system. Please read the charts, wabba
I would go with 16 GB of memory for $85 more, since that’s only $85/$1600=5% more cost. I’d also go ahead and get the Asus 780 for $520. (Side note: I disagree that most would go AMD in a 780 vs 290x, but I know better than to open that can of worms). SLI was mentioned but not used, and I also would not get SLI unless I KNEW it worked with the game I was most interested in. The posts on various forums about SLI causing problems in most games, along with SLI “issues” dating back to 3dFX Voodoo2 cards, keeps me away from SLI.
I also would stay away from “generally stable, but usually not stable in the games I want to play most” (not quoting the author here) overclocking of the system/video card. It’s nice to see it in the charts, but I read about way too many problems in games caused by overclocking for me to rely on it to get my ‘value’.
Lastly, I think the pendulum has swung too far towards “value” for the high end build. I suggest tweaking that a little for future high end builds (eg..780Ti, 16 GB memory, 500GB SSD, but continue to stay away from $1000 CPU, $1200 SLI, etc).