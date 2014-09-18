Three-Way X99 LGA 2011-v3 ATX Motherboard Shootout

How We Tested X99 Motherboards

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-5960X (Haswell-E): 3.0-3.5 GHz, 20 MB L3 Cache, LGA 2011-v3 CPU Cooler Swiftech Apogee GTX, MCP 655b, Triple-Fan Radiator Kit RAM G.Skill F4-3000C15Q-16GRR (16 GB) DDR4-3000 Quad Channel Kit Graphics PowerColor LCS AXR9 290X 4GBD5-PPDHE: 1060 MHz GPU, 4 GB GDDR5-5400 Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series MZ-5PA256, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Antec HCP-1200: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 14.4 Chipset Intel INF 9.4.2.1019

Swiftech’s ancient Apogee GTX keeps appearing in my “Big Socket” reviews, and for good reasons: it has monster capacity, and it’s built into my test bench.

This Prescott-era workhorse was updated six years ago with an LGA 1366 bracket, and today uses that same bracket with newer spring-loaded screws to fit both LGA 2011 and LGA 2011-v3 support mechanisms.

Rumored power-on troubles with C7s-enabled motherboards and certain power supplies finally hit home when I tried to pair our earlier SS-760KM unit with one of the boards in today’s test. Since my newer AX860i was already being used to test other parts, I hauled Antec’s HCP-1200 out of storage. Success!

PowerColor’s LCS AXR9 290X runs quietly on a second cooling loop.

This is a new platform, so memory and the CPU couldn’t be pulled from spare parts. G.Skill’s quad-channel F4-3000C15Q-16GRR DDR4-3000 kit was added with Intel’s Core i7-5960X to today’s parts list.

Benchmark Settings 3D Games Battlefield 4 Version 1.0.0.1, DirectX 11, 100-sec. Fraps "Tashgar" Test Set 1: Medium Quality Preset, No AA, 4x AF, SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 4x MSAA, 16x AF, HBAO Grid 2 Version 1.0.85.8679, Direct X 11, Built-in Benchmark Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 8x MSAA Arma 3 Version 1.08.113494, 30-Sec. Fraps "Infantry Showcase" Test Set 1: Standard Preset, No AA, Standard AF Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, 8x FSAA, Ultra AF Far Cry 3 V. 1.04, DirectX 11, 50-sec. Fraps "Amanaki Outpost" Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC, SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO Adobe Creative Suite Adobe After Effects CC Version 12.0.0.404: Create Video which includes 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneously Adobe Photoshop CC Version 14.0 x64: Filter 15.7MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates Adobe Premiere Pro CC Version 7.0.0 (342), 6.61GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality Audio/Video Encoding iTunes Version 11.0.4.4 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.99: Video from Canon EOS 7D (1920x1080, 25FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000Hz, 2-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile) TotalCode Studio 2.5 Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1kHz, 2-Channel, 16-Bit, 224Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV Productivity ABBYY FineReader Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages Adobe Acrobat 11 Version 11.0.0.379: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption Autodesk 3ds Max 2013 Version 15.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080 Blender Version: 2.68A, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1 Visual Studio 2010 Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted File Compression WinZip Version 18.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r" WinRAR Version 5.0: THG-Workload (1.3GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3" 7-Zip Version 9.30 alpha (64-bit): THG-Workload (1.3GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5" Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings 3DMark 11 Version: 1.0.5.0, Benchmark Only 3DMark Professional Version: 1.2.250.0 (64-bit), Fire Strike Benchmark PCMark 8 Version: 1.0.0 x64, Full Test SiSoftware Sandra Version 2014.02.20.10, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Multimedia / Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth Benchmarks

ASRock X99 Extreme4 View Site