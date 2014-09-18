Three-Way X99 LGA 2011-v3 ATX Motherboard Shootout

Results: 3D Gaming And Encoding
3D Gaming
Remember the X99-UD4’s slightly lower Sandra Bandwidth scores? They’re reflected in games, albeit barely, at our least-stressful settings. Not that anyone really cares about a few averages FPS at such high performance levels.
Audio And Video Encoding
The X99S Gaming 7 falls one second behind in both iTunes and Lame, which are best known for being single-threaded and frequency-optimized. We enabled all of Intel’s energy-saving schemes; perhaps this motherboard isn’t resuming as quickly?
Did something change?
+1
I think there were other changes but this is the big obvious one.