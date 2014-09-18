Trending

Three-Way X99 LGA 2011-v3 ATX Motherboard Shootout

Buyers of Intel's X99 platform, which supports Intel's Haswell-E and new DDR4 memory, were probably prepared to pay a premium for mid-market boards. Are any of these $240 to $300 models worthy of Intel’s latest CPUs?

Results: Adobe CC, Productivity And File Compression

Adobe Creative Cloud

The X99 Extreme4 take a small lead in After Effects, though the actual scale of the difference is probably being disguised by the benchmark’s short duration. A millisecond is all it takes to round a number up or down!

The X99-UD4 falls slightly behind in Photoshop’s OpenCL-optimized filters. That difference might be tied to its slightly lower memory bandwidth, as retesting validated this result.

The X99 Extreme4 comes out on top of Acrobat XI as well, though the longer benchmark time make the one-second lead appear smaller.

Productivity

The X99 Extreme4 takes marginal leads in a few benchmarks, but it pulls ahead a little further in 3ds Max. The X99S Gaming 7 gets a small lead in ABBYY FineReader.

File Compression

The X99-UD4 falls slightly behind in 7-Zip and WinZip EZ, which could be due to its lower memory bandwidth.

ASRock X99 Extreme4

Gigabyte X99-UD4

MSI X99S Gaming 7

