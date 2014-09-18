Three-Way X99 LGA 2011-v3 ATX Motherboard Shootout

Results: Power, Heat And Efficiency

ASRock’s X99 Extreme4 has the lowest power consumption at both zero and full load conditions. MSI’s power consumption looks a little high, though it does pull along a couple of extra controllers.

The X99 Extreme4 also demonstrates the lowest thermal readings, so there’s a chance that its superior energy savings could be due to below-spec voltage. We’re happy with slightly less voltage when it doesn’t hurt stability.

Average performance gains of less than 1% are tied to average power savings of just over 5%, giving the X99 Extreme4 a 6.2% lead in efficiency.

