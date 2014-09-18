Three-Way X99 LGA 2011-v3 ATX Motherboard Shootout

ASRock X99 Extreme4 Software

ASRock’s A-Tuning software includes a few basic modes that can save you about a watt (Power Saving) or keep Turbo Boost “on” more often (Performance mode), plus advanced modes with factory-programmed overclock settings and auto-tuned overclock settings.

Programed overclocks include 4 GHz at 1.15 V (292 W full-system in our CPU load test), 4.2 GHz at 1.17 V (315 W), 4.4 GHz at 1.25 V (384 W), and 4.5 GHz at 1.30 V (crashing at around 430 W system power).

The auto-tuning method found a supposedly-stable 4.3 GHz at 1.1 V, but I managed to crash it with an AVX-optimized run of Prime95.

A-Tuning’s Tools menu includes submenus for most of the board’s included software, such as XFast RAM (RAM disk), XFast LAN packet prioritization, FAN-Tastic Tuning, and USB Key security.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

OC Tweaker gives users access to firmware-level clock and voltage controls from Windows. Our small changes worked, and were instantly recognized by CPU-Z.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

A-Tuning’s System Info menu shows all of the clock, thermal, and voltage levels that we care about when overclocking, also providing quick access to a visual representation of installed parts that can help troubleshoot if something isn’t connected properly. Unfortunately, the visual map did not identify our memory modules.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Seen in A-Tuning, ASRock X-Fast LAN is an interface for cFos’ prioritization software. X99 Extreme4 software also includes the original version of that interface.