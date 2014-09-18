Three-Way X99 LGA 2011-v3 ATX Motherboard Shootout

Gigabyte X99-UD4 Software

Gigabyte’s OC Tuner continues to provide users with a wide range of Windows-based overclocking functions that are also reflected in firmware. Some changes, such as DRAM multiplier, still require a reboot in order to take effect through firmware, but base clock, CPU multiplier, and voltage levels are all ready-to-go.

Manufacturer-configured overclocks for Intel’s Core i7-5960X include 3.70 GHz at 1.10 V, 3.90 GHz at 1.15 V, and 4.10 GHz at 1.20 V. These settings appear almost ideal for our CPU, as its Auto Tuning app also finds a stable maximum of 4.10 GHz at 1.20 V. We’re not certain how accurate the term Extreme is though, since we feel safe up to 1.30 V CPU core.

Apart from the DRAM configuration that required a reboot, manual settings we tried were quickly reflected in CPU-Z.

Gigabyte’s Cloud Station includes a server application that lets you access system settings from an iOS or Android device.

Cloud Station’s remotely-controlled menus can also be accessed from the desktop via Cloud Station Client. These settings include remote overclocking, monitoring, and management.

Besides monitoring, Gigabyte System Information Viewer also includes a few settings, such as fan slope.

Vintage apps like “Smart Recovery 2” and “USB Blocker” remain, but we were also surprised to find a universal graphics overclocking tool among the X99-UD4’s applications.

Gigabyte Smart Switch adds a traditional start menu to desktop mode.